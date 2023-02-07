Global Mobile VoIP Market Report to 2027 - Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices Along With High Internet Connectivity Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile VoIP Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile VoIP market size reached US$ 33.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 67.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.47% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Mobile VoIP (Voice-over-IP) refers to an extension of voice calls over to data services, such as 3G/4G or Wi-Fi. The data is transmitted in small-sized packets which increase the spectrum efficiency and lower the maintenance cost as only one network is used for data transmission.

Mobile VoIP offers a number of benefits, such as increased accessibility, clear voice quality, enhanced portability, higher scalability, instant messaging, video conferencing at the lowest cost, etc. Some of the common platforms adopted for mobile VoIP include Android OS, iOS, and Windows OS and MAC OS.



The increasing penetration of smart devices along with the high internet connectivity is primarily driving the global market for mobile VoIP. In line with this, the growing popularity of innovative and user-friendly applications, such as WhatsApp, Line, Skype, Viber, etc., for enhancing the smartphone functionality regarding communication and connectivity is also propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread presence of high-speed network infrastructures coupled with lowering data charges are further catalyzing the market for mobile VoIP services.

Additionally, several smartphone manufacturers are launching advanced product variants with improved features, such as augmented reality, flexible screens, holographic displays, etc., to provide higher compatibility with mobile VoIP services. Besides this, significant growth in the corporate sector along with the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is also bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the implementation of lockdowns across several nations, thereby propelling the adoption of remote working models. As a result, there is an increasing demand for mobile VoIP services for video conferencing and virtual connectivity to maintain the operational workflow across various organizations.



