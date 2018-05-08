Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) by Mobile Commerce, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Description



This offering from PayNXT360 is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This report from PayNXT360 provides a data-centric analysis of Global mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



• Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment for the period 2016-2025 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

• Mobile Commerce: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile commerce market segments. Details three essential KPIs – mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across five key segments: mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others.

• Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfers: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs – mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

• Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile recharge and bill payment segment, covering transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

• Mobile Proximity: Provides transaction value market size and forecast by in-person and remote payment.

• Mobile Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies – SMS / USSD, NFC, Code Based, and Web Based.

• Market Share Analysis: Provides market share by key players in value terms.

• Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

• Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.



Report Scope

• Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across 30 market segments in mobile payment industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. It also covers market size and forecast on mobile payment user base and other drivers. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile payment industry on three essential KPIs – mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

• Mobile Commerce Segments: Mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others

• Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfer Segments: Domestic and international remittances

• Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment

• Mobile Proximity: In-person and remote payment

• Mobile Technology: Key mobile payment technologies – SMS / USSD, NFC, Code Based, and Web Based

• Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender

• Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books / Music / Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services

• Country Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, South Africa, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States, United Kingdom



Reason to Buy

• In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with five year forecast (2016-2025).

• Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

• Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet.



