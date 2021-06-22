Global Mobile Water Treatment Market to grow over $ 1.00 Billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Major Three Mobile Water Treatment Market Participants:

Aqualyng ICES: The company offers the Portable Water Treatment Plant (Fast Water). It is a series of modular water treatment plants based on Ultra Filtration(UF)/Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology.

AVANTech Inc.: The company offers WTMobile Systems. It is a combination of several unit processes designed to make an efficient, stand-alone solution for the mobile, lease, and rental water treatment market areas.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC: The company offers temporary and mobile treatment systems in configurations to ensure that water supplies remain uninterrupted and unaffected by emergency or short-term issues that can arise.

Mobile Water Treatment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mobile water treatment market is segmented as below:

End-user

Energy



Manufacturing



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

