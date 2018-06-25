Global Mobile WiMAX Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile WiMAX in number of Subscribers.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Airspan Networks, Inc.

- Alvarion Technologies Ltd.

- Aperto Networks, Inc.

- Axxcelera Broadband Wireless, Inc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.



MOBILE WiMAX MCP-6309 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Review of Mobile WiMax & Its Shrinking Ecosystem

WiMax's Makes an Early Headstart in the Competitive Market for Broadband Wireless Technologies

LTE Emerges to Abruptly Truncate the Success of Mobile WiMax

Changes in Long Term Development Plans & Investment Commitments of Large Vendors Wields the Final Death Blow

Market Outlook

A Peek into Noteworthy Issues Confronting the Market

HSPA (High-Speed Packet Access) Still Widely Preferred Over Mobile WiMax

LTE: The Undisputed Future of Mobile Broadband

A Review of the Short Lived Success of Mobile WiMax in Retrospect

Data Connectivity & Unrelenting Bandwidth Demands: The Two Ever Present Need Factors that Will Continue to Provide Opportunities for the Best Wireless Broadband Technology

May the Best Technology Win

Table 4: Unrelenting Increase in Demand for Bandwidth Creates a Fertile Yet Highly Challenging Environment Where Only Winning Technologies Stand to Proliferate: Global Demand for Bandwidth (In Terabytes per Second (Tbps) for the Years 2010, 2013, 2015, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Claro Peru Takes Over Olo

BSNL Launches Free WiMAX Dongle Broadband Plan

Nordnet Introduces New WiMAX Service

TNM Introduces Smart eWiMAX Internet Services

Max Telecom Introduces WiMAX Mobile Internet Tariff Plans



4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Airspan Networks, Inc. (US)

Alvarion Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Aperto Networks, Inc. (US)

Axxcelera Broadband Wireless, Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Mobile Mark, Inc. (US)

National Instruments Corporation (US)

Vecima Networks, Inc. (Canada)

Zyxel Communications Corp. (Taiwan)



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Subscriber Base In Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World 14-Year Perspective for Mobile WiMAX by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Subscriber Base for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 8: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: US Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Vecima Networks, Inc. - A Key Canadian Market Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 10: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Canadian Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Japanese Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 14: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: European Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: European 14-Year Perspective for Mobile WiMAX by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Subscriber Base for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: French Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: German Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Italian Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: UK Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Spanish Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Russian Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Latin American Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Rest of World Historic Review for Mobile WiMAX Market Analyzed with Subscriber Base in Thousand for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 57) The United States (14) Canada (5) Japan (3) Europe (12) - France (2) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (6) Latin America (4) Africa (2)

