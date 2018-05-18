Global Mobility Industry Outlook Report 2018

This research service analyzes the global mobility market and offers a 2018 outlook. The study delves into the evolving business models in the shared mobility space, market consolidations and partnerships, regulatory reforms, and advanced technology trends. Readers who will benefit from this analysis include automotive value chain participants such as mobility service providers, OEMs, car rental and leasing companies, financial service providers, technology solution providers, and a host of other industry participants looking to understand current mobility market trends and their implications. Market analysis covers 2015 through 2018.

The study looks at 7 collaborative business models-carsharing, peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing, corporate carsharing, eHailing, ridesharing, dynamic shuttle/demand responsive transit (DRT), and integrated mobility. One of the primary reasons for the growing popularity of these business models is that they help combat pressing issues such as congestion and pollution, which many cities across the globe are battling.

The key metrics discussed cover mobility participants and the vehicles involved with each applicable business model. The mobility market will see a lot of activity in terms of investments/mergers and acquisitions among the various stakeholders. Automakers will be among the most important stakeholders as they are exploring alternative streams of revenue from the mobility market. There is significant room for innovation in the shared mobility space, for both mobility operators and technology software providers who can keep updating their offerings to provide a more holistic customer experience.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size of the various shared mobility business models: traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, eHailing, dynamic shuttles, ridesharing, corporate carsharing, and integrated mobility?

What are the key trends in the various shared mobility markets?

How will vehicle design change in the future to cater to the shared mobility market?

As governments, municipalities, and corporates are looking to reduce costs, parking demand, and carbon footprint, what steps will mobility service providers take to meet these demands?

What are the upcoming technology solutions influencing mobility market trends? How will existing service providers adapt to the shift in technology trends?

What will be the impact of autonomous technology on the shared mobility market?

Which OEMs are partnered with key global mobility service providers? Will the entry of more OEMs affect the growth of existing market participants?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings-Highlights 2017

Key Findings-2018 Outlook

Significant Growth Expected in the Mobility Market

Global Expansion to Drive Market Growth

Future Vehicle Concepts-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) and Ridesharing

Autonomous Vehicles in Mobility

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Carsharing

Traditional Carsharing

Traditional Carsharing-Global Membership and Fleet Size

Traditional Carsharing-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook

P2P Carsharing

P2P Carsharing Market-Overview

P2P Carsharing-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook

Corporate Carsharing

4. Ridesharing

Definition of Ridesharing Types

Ridesharing Industry Overview-Europe and North America

Ridesharing-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook

5. eHailing

Definition of eHailing Business Models

eHailing-Connected Vehicles and Revenue

eHailing-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook

6. Dynamic Shuttle/DRT

The Concept of Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)

Demand Responsive Transit-Industry Overview

Demand Responsive Transit-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook

7. Integrated Mobility

Integrated Mobility Landscape

Mobility-as-a-Service-Key Partnerships and Investments

OEMs' Shift towards CaaS-Futureproof Business

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity-Mobility Business Models

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Bestmile

BlaBlaCar

Car2go

Chariot

Conduent

Didi

DriveNow

Faxi

Gett

Grab

Lyft

Moovel

Moovit

Skeddadle

Takescoop

Twogo

Uber

Whim

Zipcar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46s8xl/global_mobility?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobility-industry-outlook-report-2018-300650914.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

