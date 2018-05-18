Global Mobility Industry Outlook Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobility Industry Outlook, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global mobility market and offers a 2018 outlook. The study delves into the evolving business models in the shared mobility space, market consolidations and partnerships, regulatory reforms, and advanced technology trends. Readers who will benefit from this analysis include automotive value chain participants such as mobility service providers, OEMs, car rental and leasing companies, financial service providers, technology solution providers, and a host of other industry participants looking to understand current mobility market trends and their implications. Market analysis covers 2015 through 2018.
The study looks at 7 collaborative business models-carsharing, peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing, corporate carsharing, eHailing, ridesharing, dynamic shuttle/demand responsive transit (DRT), and integrated mobility. One of the primary reasons for the growing popularity of these business models is that they help combat pressing issues such as congestion and pollution, which many cities across the globe are battling.
The key metrics discussed cover mobility participants and the vehicles involved with each applicable business model. The mobility market will see a lot of activity in terms of investments/mergers and acquisitions among the various stakeholders. Automakers will be among the most important stakeholders as they are exploring alternative streams of revenue from the mobility market. There is significant room for innovation in the shared mobility space, for both mobility operators and technology software providers who can keep updating their offerings to provide a more holistic customer experience.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the market size of the various shared mobility business models: traditional carsharing, P2P carsharing, eHailing, dynamic shuttles, ridesharing, corporate carsharing, and integrated mobility?
- What are the key trends in the various shared mobility markets?
- How will vehicle design change in the future to cater to the shared mobility market?
- As governments, municipalities, and corporates are looking to reduce costs, parking demand, and carbon footprint, what steps will mobility service providers take to meet these demands?
- What are the upcoming technology solutions influencing mobility market trends? How will existing service providers adapt to the shift in technology trends?
- What will be the impact of autonomous technology on the shared mobility market?
- Which OEMs are partnered with key global mobility service providers? Will the entry of more OEMs affect the growth of existing market participants?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings-Highlights 2017
- Key Findings-2018 Outlook
- Significant Growth Expected in the Mobility Market
- Global Expansion to Drive Market Growth
- Future Vehicle Concepts-Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) and Ridesharing
- Autonomous Vehicles in Mobility
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Carsharing
- Traditional Carsharing
- Traditional Carsharing-Global Membership and Fleet Size
- Traditional Carsharing-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook
- P2P Carsharing
- P2P Carsharing Market-Overview
- P2P Carsharing-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook
- Corporate Carsharing
4. Ridesharing
- Definition of Ridesharing Types
- Ridesharing Industry Overview-Europe and North America
- Ridesharing-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook
5. eHailing
- Definition of eHailing Business Models
- eHailing-Connected Vehicles and Revenue
- eHailing-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook
6. Dynamic Shuttle/DRT
- The Concept of Demand Responsive Transit (DRT)
- Demand Responsive Transit-Industry Overview
- Demand Responsive Transit-Key 2017 Highlights and 2018 Outlook
7. Integrated Mobility
- Integrated Mobility Landscape
- Mobility-as-a-Service-Key Partnerships and Investments
- OEMs' Shift towards CaaS-Futureproof Business
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity-Mobility Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Bestmile
- BlaBlaCar
- Car2go
- Chariot
- Conduent
- Didi
- DriveNow
- Faxi
- Gett
- Grab
- Lyft
- Moovel
- Moovit
- Skeddadle
- Takescoop
- Twogo
- Uber
- Whim
- Zipcar
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46s8xl/global_mobility?w=5
