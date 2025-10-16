Global Mobility Solutions Announces Partnership with Rentsmart AI to Enhance Corporate Relocation Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), a leading provider of global relocation and mobility services, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Rentsmart AI to introduce enhanced artificial intelligence solutions within MyRelocation.com . This development is tailored for relocating employees seeking virtual area orientation, familiarization, and immediate access to rental properties worldwide. Through this partnership, GMS clients and their relocating employees will benefit from AI-powered insights about their new destination—including personalized area overviews, housing recommendations, settling-in support, and more. This collaboration empowers employees to make smarter, data-driven decisions while saving time and minimizing stress throughout the relocation process.

"Partnering with Rentsmart AI allows us to take another step forward in providing smarter, faster, and more personalized relocation experiences," said John Fernandez, Executive Vice President of Global Mobility Solutions. "At GMS, we're constantly seeking innovative solutions that align with our mission to make mobility simple, strategic, and human-centered."

"We're thrilled to partner with GMS to bring our AI-powered solutions to their global mobility offering," said Callum Hook, Founder & CEO of Rentsmart AI. "Together, we're enabling accessible, scalable, and premium relocation support for professionals around the world."

The GMS–Rentsmart AI partnership represents a significant advancement in how technology and service come together to enhance the employee relocation experience from start to finish.

About Global Mobility Solutions (GMS)

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a leading relocation management company providing comprehensive domestic and global mobility services. With a focus on innovation, service excellence, and sustainability, GMS helps organizations and their employees navigate every stage of relocation with confidence and ease.

Learn more at gmsmobility.com.

About Rentsmart AI

Rentsmart AI provides AI-powered destination services that deliver tailored, hyper-personalized support to transferees throughout their relocation journey. With global coverage, the platform helps users discover the most suitable neighbourhoods and secure their ideal home, making relocation faster, easier, and less stressful.

Learn more at rentsmartai.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Esaena

602-489-0499

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Mobility Solutions