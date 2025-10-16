Global Mobility Solutions Announces Partnership with Rentsmart AI to Enhance Corporate Relocation Experience

News provided by

Global Mobility Solutions

Oct 16, 2025, 08:36 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), a leading provider of global relocation and mobility services, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Rentsmart AI to introduce enhanced artificial intelligence solutions within MyRelocation.com. This development is tailored for relocating employees seeking virtual area orientation, familiarization, and immediate access to rental properties worldwide. Through this partnership, GMS clients and their relocating employees will benefit from AI-powered insights about their new destination—including personalized area overviews, housing recommendations, settling-in support, and more. This collaboration empowers employees to make smarter, data-driven decisions while saving time and minimizing stress throughout the relocation process.

"Partnering with Rentsmart AI allows us to take another step forward in providing smarter, faster, and more personalized relocation experiences," said John Fernandez, Executive Vice President of Global Mobility Solutions. "At GMS, we're constantly seeking innovative solutions that align with our mission to make mobility simple, strategic, and human-centered."

"We're thrilled to partner with GMS to bring our AI-powered solutions to their global mobility offering," said Callum Hook, Founder & CEO of Rentsmart AI. "Together, we're enabling accessible, scalable, and premium relocation support for professionals around the world."

The GMS–Rentsmart AI partnership represents a significant advancement in how technology and service come together to enhance the employee relocation experience from start to finish.

About Global Mobility Solutions (GMS)
Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a leading relocation management company providing comprehensive domestic and global mobility services. With a focus on innovation, service excellence, and sustainability, GMS helps organizations and their employees navigate every stage of relocation with confidence and ease.

Learn more at gmsmobility.com.

About Rentsmart AI
Rentsmart AI provides AI-powered destination services that deliver tailored, hyper-personalized support to transferees throughout their relocation journey. With global coverage, the platform helps users discover the most suitable neighbourhoods and secure their ideal home, making relocation faster, easier, and less stressful.

Learn more at rentsmartai.com.

Media Contact:
Matt Esaena
602-489-0499
[email protected]

SOURCE Global Mobility Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Global Mobility Solutions Proud to Partner with Plant With Purpose as a Global Ally

Global Mobility Solutions Proud to Partner with Plant With Purpose as a Global Ally

Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the leading provider of corporate relocation services, is proud to highlight its partnership with Plant With...
Global Mobility Solutions (GMS) Announces the Retirement Of Steven Wester and Welcomes Paul De Boer as its New President

Global Mobility Solutions (GMS) Announces the Retirement Of Steven Wester and Welcomes Paul De Boer as its New President

Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), a leading provider of employee relocation services, announced Steven Wester's retirement today and welcomed Paul De...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics