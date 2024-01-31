Global Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) Market Review 2019-2023 and Forecast to 2029: Analysis of Major Growth Trends, R&D, Technology Updates, Statutory Regulations and Emerging Applications

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) market for the period 2019-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

Automotive & Transportation and Electrical & Electronics industries are the leading consumers of mPPE worldwide with an estimated market share of around 29% each in 2023, followed by OA Equipment & Appliances estimated at 21%.

Research Findings & Coverage

Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) global market analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications across major geographic regions and key countries

Global market share analysis for mPPE is provided based on the segmentation mentioned above; and current market size estimations and revenue projections given for the analysis period through 2029

The report exclusively discussed the latest production capacities of major producers of mPPE

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations and emerging applications of mPPE that influence the market growth, wherever applicable

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 164 charts/data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 7

The industry guide includes the contact details for 22 companies

Product Outline

The market for end-use applications of mPPE analyzed in this report includes:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

OA Equipment & Appliances

Others

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , the Netherlands , Russia , Spain , the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , the and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in the report include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

Romira GmbH

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/en39qq

