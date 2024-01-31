Global Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) Market Review 2019-2023 and Forecast to 2029: Analysis of Major Growth Trends, R&D, Technology Updates, Statutory Regulations and Emerging Applications

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) market for the period 2019-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

Automotive & Transportation and Electrical & Electronics industries are the leading consumers of mPPE worldwide with an estimated market share of around 29% each in 2023, followed by OA Equipment & Appliances estimated at 21%.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) global market analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications across major geographic regions and key countries
  • Global market share analysis for mPPE is provided based on the segmentation mentioned above; and current market size estimations and revenue projections given for the analysis period through 2029
  • The report exclusively discussed the latest production capacities of major producers of mPPE
  • The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations and emerging applications of mPPE that influence the market growth, wherever applicable
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players
  • The report includes 164 charts/data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table
  • Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 7
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 22 companies

Product Outline

The market for end-use applications of mPPE analyzed in this report includes:

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Industrial
  • OA Equipment & Appliances
  • Others

Geographic Coverage

  • North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)
  • Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in the report include:

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation
  • Romira GmbH
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
  • Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/en39qq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Hydrogen Fueling Station Global Market Analysis 2023-2033: Emerging End-Users and Hydrogen Production Technologies

Hydrogen Fueling Station Global Market Analysis 2023-2033: Emerging End-Users and Hydrogen Production Technologies

The "Hydrogen Fueling Station Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Middle East and Africa Onshore Wind Power Market - Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033

Middle East and Africa Onshore Wind Power Market - Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033

The "Middle East and Africa Onshore Wind Power Market - A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.