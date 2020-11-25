Global Modified Starch Market Report 2020-2026: Market will Surpass $14.9 Billion - Increasing Consumption of Processed and Convenience Food

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modified Starch Market, Production & Forecast, Sectors (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), Regions, Segments, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modified Starch Market will be more than US$ 14.9 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

Starch is a polysaccharide carbohydrate consisting of a vast number of glucose units joined together by glycosidic bonds. This is due to quick economic development and growing market demand year on year, production of modified starch developed very quickly worldwide. The global market of the Modified Starch industry includes production, production value, capacity, cost/profit, and demand/ supply.

Based on raw materials, the modified starch market is categorized as Wheat, Corn, Potato, and Cassava. The modified starches are used in all starch applications, likewise thickening agents, emulsifiers, binders, and stabilizers in the food and non-food sector.



Besides, the modified starch market is also segmented based on its use in numerous sectors like Confectionery and Drinks, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Corrugating and Paper Making, Processed food, Feed, and other non-food. Modified starch is widely used in dairy products and confectionery, bakery to enhance their texture and stability, and in the pharmaceutical industry; it operates in the formulation of tablets. Generally, the market is segmented by application, by company, and by region for the viable landscape analysis.



Based on regions, the modified starch market has segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Americas and Asia-Pacific mostly dominate the modified starch market. The global starch market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food and convenience food. The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, thereby facilitating the market shift from developed economies to developing economies.



The global modified starch market key players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle. In April 2020, Ingredion announced that planning to build a new integrated modified starch facility in Shandong, China. This new plant will assist the local and regional customers in maintaining a proper service and supply chain.



The impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Global Starch market in 2020. COVID-19 affected the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and market disruption, and demand, by creating a supply chain, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Modified Starch Market



4 Market Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch

4.1 By Raw Material

4.2 By Region



5 Production Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch

5.1 By Raw Materials

5.2 By Region



6 Industry Consumption Share Analysis - Global Modified Starch



7 By Raw Materials - Global Modified Starch Market

7.1 Corn

7.2 Wheat

7.3 Cassava

7.4 Potato



8 America - Modified Starch Market



9 Europe - Modified Starch Market



10 Asia-Pacific - Modified Starch Market



11 Rest of the World - Modified Starch Market



12 By Industry Consumption - Global Modified Starch

12.1 Confectionery and Drinks

12.2 Processed food

12.3 Corrugating and Paper Making

12.4 Feed

12.5 Pharma and Chemicals

12.6 Other non-food



13 Global Modified Starch Production



14 By Raw materials - Global Modified Starch Production

14.1 Corn

14.2 Wheat

14.3 Cassava

14.4 Potato



15 Americas - Modified Starch Production



16 Europe - Modified Starch Production



17 Asia-Pacific - Modified Starch Production



18 Rest of World - Modified Starch Production



19 Processing Process

19.1 Starch Value Chain

19.2 Corn Starch Production Process

19.3 Wheat Starch Production Process

19.4 Cassava Starch Production Process

19.5 Potato Starch Production Process

19.6 Modified Starch Preparation Process



20 Key Players - Financial Insights

20.1 Overview

20.2 Recent Development

20.3 Revenue

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

