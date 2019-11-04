Global Modular and Prefabricated Buildings Market 2019-2025: Developers are Looking to Reduce Construction Deadlines and Decrease the Cost of Construction
Nov 04, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Modular and Prefabricated Buildings Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Modular or prefabricated buildings are made in a factory and installed later at a site, unlike traditionally-constructed buildings, which are built at the site itself. Major materials involved in the market are wood, concrete, steel, and plastics and composites. The modular and prefabricated building market is currently at a nascent stage when compared to traditional building construction; however, the market is developing rapidly and leading to increasing penetration of modular buildings within the construction sector.
Rising construction spending is expected to drive the growth of the modular and prefabricated buildings market. Apart from this, developers are looking to reduce construction deadlines and decrease the cost of construction. This preference has led to the development of prefabricated and modular buildings, as buildings made in a factory environment utilize less labor and time for overall construction leading to both time and cost savings. Thus, this factor is expected to be a key growth driver for the market.
The market currently gains a large portion of its revenue from the non-residential construction segment driven by robust growth due to economic prosperity in various regions. Additionally, significant growth in the development of the commercial construction segment propels the growth of this market in regions such as the Middle-East, Europe, Latin-America, and Asia-Pacific.
Wood is a preferred material for modular and prefabricated construction because it is a recyclable material with comparable strength to concrete and has a lightweight nature that allows for easier installation. However, in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, the material preference mimics traditional construction; a high volume of steel and concrete is used and is expected to be used during the forecast period.
The market is regulated by International Building Codes related to the construction of prefabricated and modular buildings. Relevant building materials are required to acquire a CE marking in Europe. There is an increasing trend for the construction industry to develop buildings using materials that promote sustainability and recyclability. As a result, building manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency as end-users are increasingly looking for products that are durable, sustainable, and regulatory-compliant.
The market is highly competitive among large, global manufacturers in the developed markets of North America and Europe; apart from internal competition, prefabricated manufacturers also face competition from traditional construction participants especially in regions where construction labor is cheap, thereby bringing down the whole cost of construction.
The larger market participants increasingly engage in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and with small companies to acquire new products, technologies, and market shares due to which the market points towards further consolidation. Autodesk, a major design software firm, acquired a prefabricated building manufacturer, leading to the further propagation of Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA) trends in the construction industry.
The market is also impacted by Mega Trends pertaining to the organizing of various events such as the World Expo 2020, Summer Olympics 2020, and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which drive infrastructure growth leading to the growth of modular and prefabricated construction.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the status of the modular and prefabricated buildings market lifecycle? How is it expected to grow through the forecast period?
- What are the growth opportunities for the different market segments?
- What are the key factors driving and restraining growth in this market?
- What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?
- What are the competitive factors affecting the market and how will the structure of the market change with time?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Material Segmentation
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Modular and Prefabricated Building Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Modular and Prefabricated Buildings Market
- Market Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Construction Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Construction Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Frame Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Frame Type
- Key Materials Comparison
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Material Type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Sub-type - Wood
- Wood Applications in Buildings by Sub-type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Sub-type - Steel
- Steel Applications in Buildings by Sub-type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Sub-type - Concrete
- Concrete Applications in Buildings by Sub-type
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Sub-Type - Composites and Plastics
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Sub-Type - Composites and Plastics
- Other Prefabrication materials
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
5. Trends & Regulations - Total Modular and Prefabricated Buildings Market
- Key Technology Trends
- Regulations
- Dynamic SWOT Analysis
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Modular and Prefabricated Buildings Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Notable Mergers & Acquisitions
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Robust Growth in Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Skilled Labor Migration in Australia Driving Growth in Prefabrication Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Better Construction Timelines Leading to Higher Adoption Of Offsite Construction
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. North America - Regional Analysis
9. Europe - Regional Analysis
10. Asia-Pacific - Regional Analysis
11. Rest of the World - Regional Analysis
12. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- Autodesk
- FIFA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ui720v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article