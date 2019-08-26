Global Modular Construction Industry
Modular Construction market worldwide is projected to grow by US$51.
Aug 26, 2019, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Permanent, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$51.2 Billion by the year 2025, Permanent will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799167/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Permanent will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Algeco Scotsman, Inc. (USA); Alta-Fab Structures Ltd. (Canada); Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA); ATCO Ltd. (Canada); Bouygues Construction (France); CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co. Ltd. (Australia); Clayton Building Solutions (USA); DuBox (UAE); Fleetwood Australia (Australia); Guerdon Enterprises LLC (USA); Hickory Group (Australia); Horizon North Logistics Inc. (USA); J.D. Irving (Canada); KEF Kattera (India); KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); KOMA Modular s.r.o. (Czech Republic); Kwikspace Modular Buildings (South Africa); Laing O'rourke (United Kingdom); Lendlease Corporation Limited (Australia); Modular Space Corporation (USA); Nrb Inc. (Canada); Red Sea Housing Services (UAE); Skanska AB (Sweden); Vinci (France); Wernick Group (Holdings) Ltd. (United Kingdom); Westchester Modular Homes Inc. (USA)
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799167/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesModular Construction Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentPermanent (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025Relocatable (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Modular Construction Global Market Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Modular Construction Retrospective Market Scenario inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Modular Construction Market Share Shift Across KeyGeographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Permanent (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Permanent (Type) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Permanent (Type) Market Share Breakdown of WorldwideSales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Relocatable (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwidein US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Relocatable (Type) Historic Market Perspective byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Relocatable (Type) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Housing (End-Use) Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 11: Housing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 12: Housing (End-Use) Market by Region/Country: 2009 VS2019 VS 2025Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 17: Education (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 18: Education (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts inUS$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales inUS$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distributionby Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown ofGlobal Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Modular Construction Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Permanent (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Relocatable (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Modular Construction Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Modular Construction Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Modular Construction Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Modular Construction Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Modular Construction Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Modular Construction Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Modular Construction Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Modular Construction: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 38: Modular Construction Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular
Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Modular Construction Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Modular Construction Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Modular Construction Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Modular Construction in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Modular Construction Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Modular Construction Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Permanent (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019
& 2025
Relocatable (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Modular Construction Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Modular Construction Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Modular Construction Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Modular Construction Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Modular Construction Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: Modular Construction Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Modular Construction Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Modular Construction Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Modular Construction Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Modular Construction Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Modular Construction Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Modular Construction Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Modular Construction Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Modular Construction Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Modular Construction Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Modular Construction in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Modular Construction Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Modular Construction:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 77: Modular Construction Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Modular Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Modular Construction Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Modular Construction Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Modular Construction Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Modular Construction Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Modular Construction Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Modular Construction Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Modular Construction Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Modular Construction Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Modular Construction Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Modular Construction Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Modular Construction Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Modular Construction Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Modular Construction Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Modular Construction Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Modular Construction Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Modular Construction Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Modular Construction Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Modular Construction Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Modular Construction Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Modular Construction Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Modular Construction Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Modular
Construction: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 128: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Modular Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Construction Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Modular Construction Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 134: Modular Construction Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Modular Construction Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Modular Construction Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Modular Construction Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Modular Construction in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Modular Construction Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Modular Construction Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Modular Construction Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Modular Construction Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Modular Construction Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Modular Construction Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Modular Construction Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Modular Construction Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Modular Construction Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Modular Construction Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Modular Construction Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Modular Construction Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Modular Construction Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Modular Construction Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Modular Construction Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Modular Construction Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 172: The Middle East Modular Construction Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Modular Construction Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Modular Construction Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Modular Construction: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 176: Modular Construction Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular
Construction in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Iranian Modular Construction Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 180: Modular Construction Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Modular Construction Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Modular Construction Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 185: Modular Construction Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Modular Construction Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Modular Construction Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Modular Construction in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Modular Construction Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Modular Construction Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Modular Construction Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Modular Construction Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Modular Construction Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Modular Construction Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Modular Construction Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Modular Construction Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Modular Construction Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Modular Construction Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Modular Construction Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Modular Construction Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Modular Construction Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: Modular Construction Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALGECO SCOTSMAN, INC.ALTA-FAB STRUCTURES LTD.ART'S WAY MANUFACTURINGBOUYGUES CONSTRUCTIONCIMC MODULAR BUILDING SYSTEMS HOLDINGS CO. LTD.CLAYTON BUILDING SOLUTIONSDUBOXFLEETWOOD AUSTRALIAGUERDON ENTERPRISESHICKORY GROUPJ.D. IRVINGKEF KATTERAKLEUSBERG GMBH & CO. KGKOMA MODULAR S.R.O.KWIKSPACE MODULAR BUILDINGSLAING O'ROURKELENDLEASE CORPORATION LIMITEDMODULAR SPACE CORPORATIONNRBRED SEA HOUSING SERVICESSKANSKA ABVINCI S.A.WERNICK GROUP (HOLDINGS) LTD.WESTCHESTER MODULAR HOMES INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799167/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article