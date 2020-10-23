Global Modular Construction Market (2020 to 2025) - Housing Crisis in Developed Countries Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Construction Market by Type (Permanent, Relocatable), Material (Steel, Concrete, Wood), Modules, End-Use (Residential, Retail & Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Office, Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global modular construction market size is projected to grow from USD 85.4 billion in 2020 to USD 107.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The growth of the modular construction market is attributed to an increase in concern towards work-zone safety, the need for lower environmental impacts, and supportive government initiatives.
Critical trends in the construction industry, such as shorter project schedules, the housing shortage in many countries, economic construction demand, and workforce shortages, are the factors that are driving the growth of the volumetric modular construction method.
In terms of value & volume, Permanent modular building is estimated to dominate the modular construction market in 2019.
Permanent modular construction (PMC) is an innovative building technique that utilizes offsite manufacturing methods to prefabricate single and multi-story structures in modular sections on the grounds of sustainability. PMC can be assembled into an existing structure or built to stand independently. The modules can then be completed with MEP interior finishes, fixtures, and appliances. These modules are brought to the actual site where the building or structure is to be erected. Using equipment such as cranes and other lifting and rigging tools, these modules are set on to the foundation of the building and joined together to make a single structure.
In terms of value and volume, steel is projected to be the fastest segment in the modular construction market from 2020 to 2025.
In modular construction, buildings are typically constructed with a steel frame, steel, cold form steel wall panels, and hot-rolled steel framework. In terms of material consumption, steel accounts for the largest share in the modular construction market. It is known for its strength-to-weight serviceability. Steel frames offer numerous advantages over wood-framed relocatable buildings. These include design flexibility, strength, structural integrity, durability, security, and fire resistance, reducing the need for repairs and maintenance throughout the building's lifespan.
Steel modular buildings have numerous advantages in terms of structural integrity, design flexibility, strength, durability, fire resistance, and less need for repairs and maintenance throughout the lifespan of the building have contributed towards its leading share in the modular construction market
The office segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the modular construction market from 2020 to 2025.
Office includes official & administrative buildings. Modular construction offers fully functional, and portable office space which can easily be modified if and when required. Companies are increasingly demanding modular offices as it doesn't disrupt the ongoing working environment and at the same time is requires less time on-site construction, compared to traditional construction. A relocatable modular office is an effective solution that allows the companies to proceed with business as usual. This prevents loss of revenue during the remodeling process. Modular offices are also widely used by contractors who require a temporary office space to work on their latest projects. These modular offices can be moved to another location anytime, and one office can be used for multiple jobs.
In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific modular construction market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials and manpower, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven the growth of the economy in the Asia Pacific region. According to the World Bank, the two economic giants of the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan, are the world's second- and third-largest economies as of 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Developed Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Modular Construction
4.2 Modular Construction Market, by Type
4.3 Modular Construction Market, by Material
4.4 Modular Construction Market, by End-Use
4.5 APAC Modular Construction Market, by End-Use
4.6 Modular Construction Market, by Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Work-Zone Safety and Building Sustainability
5.2.1.2 Need for Time and Cost-Effective Constructions
5.2.1.3 Ease of Relocation of Modular Buildings
5.2.1.4 Supportive Government Initiatives
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Risk of Transportation & Assembly Issues Associated With Modular Construction
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Translating to a Large Number of Construction Projects
5.2.3.2 Housing Crisis in Developed Countries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness in Developing Economies
5.2.4.2 Volatility in Transportation Charges
6 Yc-Ycc Drivers
7 Industry Trends
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Supply Chain Analysis
7.2.1 Product Development & Distribution Are an Integral Part of Supply Chain in Modular Construction
7.2.2 Prominent Companies
7.2.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
7.3 Value Chain Analysis
7.3.1 Design
7.3.2 Engineering
7.3.3 Permits & Approvals
7.3.4 Site Development & Foundation
7.3.5 Plant Fabrication
7.3.6 Transportation
7.3.7 Installation
7.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
7.4.2 Threat of Substitutes
7.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
8 Patent Analysis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Methodology
8.3 Document Type
8.4 Insight
8.5 Jurisdiction Analysis
8.6 Top Applicants
8.6.1 List of Patents by Sandvik Intellectual Property
8.6.2 List of Patents by Gardner Denver Nash LLC
8.6.3 List of Patents by State Grid Corporation of China
8.6.4 List of Patents by Rio Tinto Alcan International Ltd
9 Impact of COVID-19 on Modular Construction Market
9.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Parent Market
9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Modular Construction Market
9.2.1 Update on Operations by Manufacturers in Response to COVID-19
10 Modular Construction Market, by Type
11 Modular Construction Market, by Material
12 Modular Construction Market, by Module
14 Modular Construction Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Europe
14.3 APAC
14.4 North America
14.5 Middle East & Africa
14.6 South America
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Competitive Scenario
15.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
15.2.2 Expansions & Investments
15.2.3 Contracts, Agreements & New Projects
15.2.4 Joint Ventures & Partnerships
15.3 Competitive Evaluation Matrix
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.1.1 Star
15.3.1.2 Emerging Leaders
15.3.1.3 Pervasive
15.3.1.4 Emerging Companies
15.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence
15.4 Market Fragmentation Analysis
15.4.1 Europe
15.4.2 North America
15.4.3 China
15.4.4 Anz
15.4.5 Trends Affecting Fragmentation
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Laing O'rourke
16.1.1 Business Overview
16.1.2 Financial Assessment
16.1.3 Operational Assessment
16.1.4 Products Offered
16.1.5 Recent Developments
16.1.6 SWOT Analysis
16.1.7 Current Focus and Strategies
16.1.8 Right to Win
16.2 Red Sea Housing
16.2.1 Business Overview
16.2.2 Financial Assessment
16.2.3 Operational Assessment
16.2.4 Products Offered
16.2.5 Recent Developments
16.2.6 SWOT Analysis
16.2.7 Current Focus and Strategies
16.2.8 Right to Win
16.3 Atco Ltd.
16.3.1 Business Overview
16.3.2 Financial Assessment
16.3.3 Operational Assessment
16.3.4 Products Offered
16.3.5 Recent Developments
16.3.6 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Winning Imperatives
16.3.8 Current Focus and Strategies
16.3.9 Right to Win
16.4 Skanska Ab
16.4.1 Business Overview
16.4.2 Financial Assessment
16.4.3 Operational Assessment
16.4.4 Products Offered
16.4.5 Recent Developments
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis
16.4.4 Current Focus and Strategies
16.4.5 Right to Win
16.5 Algeco Scotsman
16.5.1 Business Overview
16.5.2 Operational Assessment
16.5.3 Products & Services Offered
16.5.4 Recent Developments
16.5.5 SWOT Analysis
16.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies
16.5.7 Right to Win
16.6 Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg
16.6.1 Business Overview
16.6.2 Products Offered
16.6.3 Recent Developments
16.6.4 Right to Win
16.7 Katerra
16.7.1 Business Overview
16.7.2 Products Offered
16.7.3 Recent Developments
16.7.4 Right to Win
16.8 Lendlease Corporation
16.8.1 Business Overview
16.8.2 Products Offered
16.8.3 Right to Win
16.9 Bechtel Corporation
16.9.1 Business Overview
16.9.2 Products Offered
16.9.3 Recent Developments
16.9.4 Right to Win
16.10 Fluor Corporation
16.10.1 Business Overview
16.10.2 Products Offered
16.10.3 Recent Developments
16.10.4 Right to Win
16.11 Other Players
16.11.1 Design Space Modular Buildings Inc.
16.11.2 Dubox
16.11.3 Kwikspace Modular Buildings
16.11.4 Guerdon Enterprises LLC
16.11.5 Westchester Modular Homes
16.11.6 Wernick Group Limited
16.11.7 Koma Modular
16.11.8 Elements Europe
16.11.9 Formhomes
16.11.10 Bouygues Construction
16.11.11 Premier Modular
16.11.12 Starrco
16.11.13 Vinci S.A.
16.11.14 Turner Industries
16.11.15 Dmd Modular
16.11.16 The Alho Group
16.12 Start-Up Companies
16.12.1 Fullstack Modular
16.12.2 Plant Prefab
16.12.3 Pt Blink Technology
16.12.4 Buildwright
16.12.5 Blokable Inc.
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
17.3 Available Customizations
17.4 Related Reports
17.5 Author Details
