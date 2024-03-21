Global Modular Data Center Market Outlook 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Players - ABB, Atos, Cisco, Dell, Delta Electronics, Huawei, IBM, Rittal, STULZ, and Vertiv

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Modular Data Center Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By investment, the global modular data center market was valued at $18.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $41.87, growing at a CAGR of 14.44% from 2022-2028.

The U.S. and Canada are significant countries in modular data center markets in North America, with around 40% of the investment contributing to the global market. Governments in both countries are actively driving 5G deployment, while Canadian enterprises are embracing cloud services with telecommunication players like Bell Canada rolling out 5G nationwide.

Important developments such as major data center projects and portfolio acquisitions support European modular data center market's growth. Additionally, there is a growing focus on using renewable energy sources in Western Europe, with companies like Amazon signing agreements to purchase wind energy.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major countries in the Middle East, holding a cumulative significant share of around 60% in the region. The UAE is a well-established market for data center developments in the Middle East region. The high internet and social media penetration, inland and submarine cable connectivity, a strong regulatory framework, and tax incentives make it an attractive haven for investors.

ABB, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Delta Electronics, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Rittal, STULZ, and Vertiv are prominent vendors operating in the global modular data center market offering modular data center solutions. Among the vendors mentioned above, Huawei Technologies has the highest market share and presence in major regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Furthermore, several other vendors operating in the global modular data center market include Actemium, Attom Technology, BASELAYER, BladeRoom Data Centres, Cannon Technologies, Canovate, Datapod, Edge Mission Critical Systems (Edge MCS), Fuji Electric, Master Power Technologies, Rahi, Shenzhen Consnant Technology, TAS, ZTE, and others.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Modular Data Center Design & Deployment

Modular data center buildouts tackle challenges such as a high PUE, increasing operational costs of traditional data centers, and high environmental impact. Deploying modular data centers using a templatized plug-and-play method to build modules eases the requirement gathering of each material type, thereby ensuring very little or no wastage.

The continuous evolution in the design and engineering of data center facilities by key operators and architecture and engineering firms will lead to multiple innovations in developing and operating green data centers. The countries that have deployed 5G will witness the development of performance-optimized data center (POD) facilities in countries including Australia, the US, and China.

Developing regions, such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East & Africa, will witness modular deployments for green environment operations.

Increase in cloud adoption at Edge, Big Data, and IoT

The rising deployment of modular data centers is augmenting the construction of edge cloud data centers in multiple locations closer to customers. Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft are some of the major cloud service providers aiming at cloud edge computing capabilities.

Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, Cologix, NEXTDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, Global Switch, and EdgeConneX are the primary data center operators that host cloud on-ramps to directly and privately access hyperscale cloud service providers. Big data and IoT fuel the modular data center market as modular solutions offer flexibility to support HPC solutions such as IoT, big data, and AI.

The rising adoption of smart devices, the demand for analytics, the growth in cloud adoption, and the spread of wireless networking technologies have compelled several organizations to invest in big data and IoT technology.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The global modular data center market by infrastructure is segmented into all-in-one and functional modules. The functional module segment holds the market's most prominent share and continues to dominate during the forecast period. Functional prefabricated data center modules can be deployed as a single function based on the demand from data center managers. Moreover, single-functional modules can provide higher IT capacity and fulfill more power or cooling requirements in a smaller space than an all-in-one module. These benefits make a functional module better for data center operators and developers.

The IT module segment holds the largest share of the global modular data center market under the functional module segment. An IT module comprises multiple racks and supporting systems in containers, enclosures, or skid mounts. IT modules host IT equipment in a module that offers added benefits. The IT module includes server and network enclosures with MTBF IT security, a software-based management system for IT, and other infrastructure modules. The adoption of these modules is significantly increasing across various regions during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growth in the Deployment of Edge Data Centers

Innovative Data Center Deployment Methods

Sustainability Initiatives in the Data Center Market

Market Growth Enablers

Growth in Modular Data Center Design & Development

Shift Toward Modular Designs

Growth in the Adoption of Big Data, IoT, and AI

Cloud at the Edge

Adoption of Modular Designs in Disaster-Prone Areas

Market Restraints

Security Challenges in Modular Data Centers

High Cost of Efficient Infrastructure

Remote Modular Data Center Management & Maintenance Challenges

