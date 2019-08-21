Global Modular Data Center Market Report 2019-2027: Industry Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, and Competitive Strategies

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Modular Data Center Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall modular data center market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 21.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 11.52 Bn in 2018.



Globally, the penetration of digitization has led to the generation of a large amount of digital data that needs to be stored securely. This primary factor drives the growth of modular data center market.



Furthermore, factors such as increasing demand for cost-effective data storage and management facilities, growing demand for cutting-edge computing operations in various industries, increasing need for portable and energy-efficient IT infrastructure, and growing adoption of the IT tools and systems for easy processing are also contributing to the growth of modular data center market across the globe.



However, the presence of alternative data storage facilities, high cost of installation, concerns regarding high-performance computing, and vendor lock-in are some of the factors that are likely to restrain the growth of the modular data center market during the forecast period.



Based on component, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth of around 24.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing dependency of skilled IT personnel for maintained and support services, continuous upgrade of the existing software solutions and systems, and demand for consultation and training drives the demand for services in the marketplace.



Based on geography, North America dominates the modular data center market based on rapid technological expansion in the US and Canada. Most of the key players are based operating in modular data center market are based in the US and deploying advanced components across the globe, thus enhance the market size of this regional segment.



However, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa are projected to showcase high growth potential during the forecast period. Rapid development in IT infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and growing government support to adopted advanced technologies are some of the factors fueling the growth of modular data centers market in this region.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Commscope, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Dell, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, SGI Corporation, Flexenclosure AB, IO Data Centers LLC, BladeRoom Group Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Cannon Technologies, STULZ GmbH, and Vertiv Co. among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Modular Data Center Market

2.2 Global Modular Data Center Market, By Component, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global Modular Data Center Market, By Data Center Size, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global Modular Data Center Market, By Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5 Global Modular Data Center Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Modular Data Center Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Modular Data Center Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Component, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Software

4.3 Services



Chapter 5 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Data Center Size, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Small

5.3 Mid-Size

5.4 Large



Chapter 6 Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis, by Application, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 IT & Telecom

6.4 Energy

6.5 Manufacturing

6.6 Research

6.7 Healthcare

6.8 Government & Defense

6.9 Other Applications



Chapter 7 North America Modular Data Center Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Component, 2017 - 2027

7.3 North America Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Data Center Size, 2017 - 2027

7.4 North America Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2027

7.5 North America Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027



Chapter 8 Europe Modular Data Center Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Component, 2017 - 2027

8.3 Europe Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Data Center Size, 2017 - 2027

8.4 Europe Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2027

8.5 Europe Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Component, 2017 - 2027

9.3 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Data Center Size, 2017 - 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2027

9.5 Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Modular Data Center Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

10.1 Overview

10.2 RoW Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Component, 2017 - 2027

10.3 RoW Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Data Center Size, 2017 - 2027

10.4 RoW Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2027

10.5 RoW Modular Data Center Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.3 IBM Corporation

11.4 Commscope Inc.

11.5 Schneider Electric SE

11.6 Dell Inc.

11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

11.8 SGI Corporation

11.9 Flexenclosure AB

11.10 IO Data Centers LLC

11.11 BladeRoom Group Ltd.

11.12 Eaton Corporation

11.13 Cannon Technologies

11.14 STULZ GmbH

11.15 Vertiv Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wx909

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

