Global Modular Data Center Market Report 2022: Proliferation of Data Center Colocation Facilities Globally Drives Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Modular Data Center Market by Component (Solutions (All-in-One Modules and Individual Modules) and Services), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular data center market size is expected to grow from USD 23.0 billion in 2022 to USD 88.5 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period. Modular data centers basically are standardized, pre-configured, and integrated data center units. These are designed with a focus on lower-cost pre-existing warehouses or outdoor locations (colocation facilities). Prefabricated modular data centers are quick to set up, and more predictable in operation, replacement, carrying out upgrades, maintenance, often at a lower cost than traditional stick-built data centers. When we consider building data infrastructure, modular data centers can be a cost-effective option. Modular data centers are recommended for scalability since they can be used to provide data infrastructure as needed rather than requiring large-scale investment.

Individual module segments to have significant growth during the forecast period

This module comprises separate modules built for specific purposes and deployed in a new or pre-existing modular data center. Individual modules are adopted and used by enterprises in order to expand and enhance their data center functionalities. The inclusion of this module allows the separation of maintenance personnel which in turn makes redundant human error negligible. Using multiple individual modules, complex and larger installations can be achieved quickly and easily. Individual modules that have been predefined allow for the plug-and-play installation of entire data center infrastructures. Network and server enclosures, cooling, power distribution, and backup, as well as monitoring and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, are all included in the modules. These utilities and the advantages of individual modules boost this segment's growth.

IT and Telecom vertical to hold the second largest market size during the forecast period

The IT & telecom industry requires high data security, integrated physical security, and productivity. The sector is booming due to the large-scale growth in mobile subscribers and data penetration. Telecom service providers are investing largely in modular data center construction and colocations, as modular data centers are portable, flexible, reliable, and store huge amounts of data. Modular data centers provide comprehensive solutions for managing all the data needs of the IT & telecom sector by providing secure and high-speed deployment. The high rise in online web pages and video content delivered through high-speed data by telecom service providers to internet-enabled devices has increased data traffic.

Modular data center market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the world's fastest modular data center market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is witnessing heavy demand for modular data center solutions. The potential benefits of modular data centers are the key growth drivers of the increasing adoption in the region. The growing number of cloud service providers is also expected to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific modular data center market. Moreover, other Asia Pacific countries, including India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth in the number of modular data center markets in the region over the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for Rapidly Scalable and Deployable Data Centers

Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Data Centers

Easy Implementation of Redundant Data Centers

Easy Compliance in Modular Data Centers

Proliferation of Data Center Colocation Facilities Globally

Data Center Optimization Initiatives to Address Critical Infrastructure Inefficiencies

Restraints

Transportation of Modular Data Centers

Vendor Lock-Ins Limit Buying Options

Emergence of HCI

Opportunities

Deployment in Disaster-Prone Areas

Demand from Colocation Providers for Modular Data Centers

Demand for Data Centers on the Moon

Demand for Underwater Data Centers

Demand for Data Centers in Space

Establishment of Data Centers in Iceland

Challenges

Implementing Effective Cooling Systems

Reliance on PUE as Sole Efficiency Measure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Modular Data Center Market, by Component

7 Modular Data Center Market, by Solutions

8 Modular Data Center Market, by Services

9 Modular Data Center Market, by Organization Size

10 Modular Data Center Market, by Vertical

11 Modular Data Center Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

