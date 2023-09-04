Global Modular Data Centers Market Report 2023-2030 - Focus On Sustainability Pushes Adoption of Modular Datacenters Into the Spotlight

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Data Centers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Modular Data Centers estimated at US$23.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions segment is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$68.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.8% CAGR



The Modular Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.6% and 16.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.9% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Modular Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Datacenters as the Backbone of the Modern Digital Economy Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Modular Datacenters

Here's Why Datacenters Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Over 60% of Companies in North America , Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

, & Asia Expect to Witness of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) Plug & Play Datacenters Emerge to be the Future of Datacenters

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022, Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters

Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

There is No Stopping the Rise & Rise of Data Flowing Through Datacenters

As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations: Global Datacenter IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through 2022

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation: Global Number of Internet Users (In Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024

Mobile Network Connection Speeds Increase & Push Up Potential for Increased Data Consumption & Traffic: Global Mobile Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home: Application Requirements of Smart Home/Consumer Apps (In Mbps) by 2023

Growth in Public Wi-Fi Hotpots Means Any Anytime, Anywhere Data Consumption: Global Number of Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (In Million) for Years 2018 Through 2023

M2M & IoT is Bathed With Big Data: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

What Are Modular Datacenters?

Here's What to Expect in the Modular Datacenter Market

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization of Education & Explosion of Online Education Induced by the Pandemic Benefits Adoption of Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry

Robust Outlook for Edutech & Online Education

The Coming Era of eLearning & The Ensuing Data Explosion to Spur Opportunities for Modular Datacenters in the Education Industry: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

How Schools Can Benefit from Modular Datacenters

Supported by Speed to Market Benefits in Datacenter Construction, Focus Shifts to Pre-Fab Datacenters

COVID-19 Accelerated Digitalization Further Aggravates Speed-to-Market Considerations

Pre-Fabrication Concept Gains Immense Popularity in the Construction Industry: Global Opportunity for Prefabricated Buildings (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Computing Induced Rise in Micro Datacenters Makes Modular Construction Ideas Attractive

Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Bodes Well for Edge Datacenters

With Computing Moving to the Edge, Datacenters are also Moving to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity, Giving the Concept of Modularity a Shot in the Arm: Global Opportunity for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Why Edge Computing Needs Edge Datacenters Which Are Primarily Micro-Datacenters Built on the Concept of Modularity?

Focus On Sustainability Pushes Adoption of Modular Datacenters Into the Spotlight for Their Many Environmental Benefits

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Datacenters Emerge Into the Center of the Sustainability Game

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Datacenters, Including Modular Datacenters

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 55 Featured)

Asperitas BV

BaseLayer Technology LLC

BladeRoom Group Ltd.

Box Modul AB

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope, Inc.

Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Edge Mission Critical Systems, LLC

Eltek AS

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain Corporation, LLC

PCX Corporation, LLC

Rahi Systems Inc.

RTX Racks & Enclosures SL

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

ScaleMatrix Holdings, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Shenzhen CONSNANT Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv Co.

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zadx5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets