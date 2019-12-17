Global Modular Instruments Industry
Modular Instruments market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.2%. PXI, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, PXI will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PXI will reach a market size of US$65.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$313.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adlink Technology, Inc.; AMETEK, Inc.; Asis Pro; Astronics Corporation; Bustec Ltd.; Chroma ATE, Inc.; Elma Electronic AG (ELMN); Fortive Corporation; Giga-Tronics Inc.; Goepel Electronic GmbH; Guzik Technical Enterprises; Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.; National Instruments Corporation; Pickering Interfaces, Inc.; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; Teledyne LeCroy; Teradyne, Inc.; Test Evolution Corporation; Viavi Solutions, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Modular Instruments Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Modular Instruments Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Modular Instruments Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: PXI (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: PXI (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: PXI (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: AXIe (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: AXIe (Platform) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: AXIe (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: VXI (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: VXI (Platform) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: VXI (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: R&D (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: R&D (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: R&D (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Manufacturing & Installation (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 17: Manufacturing & Installation (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Manufacturing & Installation (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Telecommunications (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Telecommunications (Vertical) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Telecommunications (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Automotive & Transportation (Vertical) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Automotive & Transportation (Vertical) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive & Transportation (Vertical) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Electronics & Semiconductor (Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Electronics & Semiconductor (Vertical) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Electronics & Semiconductor (Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Verticals (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Verticals (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Modular Instruments Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 35: United States Modular Instruments Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Modular Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Modular Instruments Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Modular Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Modular Instruments Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Modular Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 42: Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Modular Instruments Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 44: Modular Instruments Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Modular Instruments Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Modular Instruments Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Modular Instruments Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Modular Instruments Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Modular
Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 53: Modular Instruments Market in Japan in US$ Thousand
by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Modular Instruments Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular
Instruments in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular
Instruments in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Japanese Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand
by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 60: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Modular Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 62: Chinese Modular Instruments Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 63: Modular Instruments Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Modular Instruments in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Modular Instruments Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Modular Instruments in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Modular Instruments Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Modular Instruments Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 70: European Modular Instruments Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Modular Instruments Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Modular Instruments Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Modular Instruments Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 74: European Modular Instruments Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 75: Modular Instruments Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: European Modular Instruments Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Modular Instruments Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Modular Instruments Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 80: Modular Instruments Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: French Modular Instruments Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Modular Instruments Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Modular Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Modular Instruments Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Modular Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Modular Instruments Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 91: German Modular Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 92: Modular Instruments Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: German Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Modular Instruments Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Modular Instruments Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Modular Instruments Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Modular Instruments Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 99: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Modular Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 101: Italian Modular Instruments Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 102: Modular Instruments Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Modular Instruments in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Modular Instruments Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Modular Instruments in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Modular Instruments Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 110: Modular Instruments Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Modular Instruments Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Modular Instruments in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Modular Instruments Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Modular Instruments in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Modular Instruments Market in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 117: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 118: Modular Instruments Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 119: Modular Instruments Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Spanish Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Spanish Modular Instruments Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Modular Instruments Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Spanish Modular Instruments Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Modular Instruments Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
2009-2017
Table 126: Spanish Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 127: Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand in Russia
by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 128: Russian Modular Instruments Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Modular Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Modular Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 132: Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Russian Modular Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Modular Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 135: Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Modular Instruments Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 137: Rest of Europe Modular Instruments Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 138: Modular Instruments Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Modular Instruments Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Modular Instruments Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Europe Modular Instruments Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 143: Modular Instruments Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Europe Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 146: Modular Instruments Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Modular Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 154: Modular Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Australian Modular Instruments Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 158: Modular Instruments Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Modular Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Modular Instruments Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Modular Instruments Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Modular Instruments Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Australian Modular Instruments Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 165: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 166: Modular Instruments Market Analysis in India in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 167: Modular Instruments Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Indian Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Indian Modular Instruments Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Modular Instruments Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Indian Modular Instruments Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Modular Instruments Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Vertical for
2009-2017
Table 174: Indian Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Modular Instruments Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Modular Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 177: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Modular Instruments Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Modular Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Modular Instruments Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: South Korean Modular Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 183: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by Platform:
2018-2025
Table 185: Modular Instruments Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Modular Instruments in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Modular Instruments in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 192: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Modular Instruments Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 194: Modular Instruments Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Modular Instruments Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Modular Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 197: Latin American Modular Instruments Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 198: Modular Instruments Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Modular Instruments in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Modular Instruments Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Modular Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Modular Instruments in US$
Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Modular Instruments Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Modular Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Modular Instruments Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 206: Argentinean Modular Instruments Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 207: Modular Instruments Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Modular Instruments Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Modular Instruments Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Argentinean Modular Instruments Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 212: Modular Instruments Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Argentinean Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 214: Brazilian Modular Instruments Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Modular Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Modular Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Modular Instruments Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 220: Modular Instruments Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 221: Brazilian Modular Instruments Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 222: Brazilian Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 223: Mexican Modular Instruments Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 224: Modular Instruments Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Modular Instruments Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Modular Instruments Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Modular Instruments Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Mexican Modular Instruments Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 231: Modular Instruments Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand in Rest
of Latin America by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 233: Rest of Latin America Modular Instruments Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Modular Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Modular Instruments Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Modular Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 237: Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Modular Instruments Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: Modular Instruments Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 240: Modular Instruments Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Modular Instruments Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 242: Modular Instruments Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 243: The Middle East Modular Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Modular Instruments Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 245: Modular Instruments Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period
2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Modular Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Modular Instruments Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 248: Modular Instruments Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: The Middle East Modular Instruments Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 251: Modular Instruments Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Modular Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Modular
Instruments Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 254: Modular Instruments Market in Iran in US$ Thousand
by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Modular Instruments Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular
Instruments in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Iranian Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 258: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Modular
Instruments in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 260: Iranian Modular Instruments Market in US$ Thousand
by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 261: Modular Instruments Market Share Shift in Iran by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Modular Instruments Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 263: Israeli Modular Instruments Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 264: Modular Instruments Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 265: Israeli Modular Instruments Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 266: Modular Instruments Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Israeli Modular Instruments Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 269: Modular Instruments Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period
2009-2017
Table 270: Israeli Modular Instruments Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 271: Modular Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 272: Saudi Arabian Modular Instruments Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2009-2017
Table 273: Modular Instruments Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Modular Instruments in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 275: Modular Instruments Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Modular Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
