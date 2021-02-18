Global Modular Reconfigurable Robots Market Report 2020 - Growing Interest in Digital Technologies Vs. Reliability and Investment Cost

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Modular Reconfigurable Robots, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Designing existing system whenever a company manufactures products is time consuming and a complex tasks for executives in addition to other factors that impact successful product launch.

Modular production systems greatly simplifies production setup processes. This allows companies to focus more in the product delivery in its other key competencies for developing and managing businesses. In addition, the one-off investment in modular technology helps organizations from committing frequent capital investment when launching new products.

Modular robotics enables flexible automation in which mass customization can be attained within shorter lead time. This includes shorter production setup time and cycle time. Investment in modular robotics helps organizations to achieve higher ROI in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative - Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Market

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Configurable Robotic Arm

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.6 Research Process & Methodology

1.7 Key Findings



Chapter 2: Overview of Modular Robotics

2.1 Scope: Modular Robot in Industrial Setting

2.2 Technology Overview: Attain Agile Manufacturing

2.3 Modular Robotics: Configurable Robotic Arm is a Key Trend in Industrial Settings

2.4 Key Trends: Small Batch Product Variant

2.5 Drivers and Restraints: Growing Interest in Digital Technologies Vs. Reliability and Investment Cost

2.6 Impact on Industry Verticals

2.7 Patent Analysis: Modular Robotics Research, Global



Chapter 3: Companies to Action

3.1 Deep Learning Robotics, Israel

3.2 Pick-it 3D, Belgium

3.3 Grabit Robot, US

3.4 Dexterity, US

3.5 Automata Technologies, UK

3.6 ABB, Sweden



Chapter 4: Growth Opportunities

4.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Flexible Automation for Mass Customization Opportunity, 2020

4.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Improved Productivity Through System Efficiency, 2020

4.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Attaining Competitive Advantage through Product Variety



Chapter 5: Key Contacts



Chapter 6: Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhbmei







