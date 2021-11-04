Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market is expected to grow and reach $4.62 billion in 2025 according to the "Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2020 to $3.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The market is expected to reach $4.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



Major players in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market are ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Huawei, Delta Electronics, AEG Power Solutions, Vertiv, Emerson Electric, Rittal, Toshiba International Corporation (TIC), Gamatronic, and Tripp-Lite.

North America was the largest region in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market consists of sales of modular UPS and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture modular UPS where each module in modular UPS is being embedded with hardware and software required for autonomous operation. In modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) each module is provided with critical components and thereby eliminating the weak points. Through decentralized static bypass switches and controls, modular UPS systems eliminate single points of failure.



The main types of products in modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) are online or double-conversion, line-interactive and off-line or standby. Modular online or double conversion UPS systems provide continuous power to critical loads by sorting and transferring incoming utility power to DC power, which is then converted to a perfect AC output from the inverter.

The power capacities in modular UPS systems vary from 0-50kVA, 51-100kVA, 101-300kVA, and 301-and above kVA. These systems are implemented in various verticals such as data centers, industries, telecommunications, commercial, BFSI, government and others.



The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) manufacturers are developing innovative products to meet the future infrastructure development trend and demand from modular data centers. For instance, in January 2021, Huawei, a China-based provider of information and communication technology (ICT) and smart devices launched next-generation of large- and medium-sized UPS5000-H series products which are part of the ultra-high density UPS series. The modular UPS has a high-capacity configuration of a 1Mmega watt power cabinet with the installation of 10 modular UPS [email protected] 3U in one cabinet.



An increasing number of data centers is contributing to the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market growth. The upcoming and existing data centers are being provided with modular UPS systems to attain higher standardization, greater flexibility, and expandability.

Data centers are also being assisted with modular UPSs for ensuring continuous and reliable power supply and support of the systems during power outrage. Therefore, the increasing number of data centers is expected to propel the growth of the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Characteristics



3. Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)



5. Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online Or Double-Conversion

Line-Interactive

Off-line Or Standby

6.2. Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market, Segmentation by Power Capacities, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

0 - 50 kVA

51 - 100 kVA

101 - 300 kVA

301 and Above kVA

6.3. Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Data Centers

Industrial

Telecommunication

Commercial

BFSI

Government

Others

7. Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Huawei

Delta Electronics

AEG Power Solutions

Vertiv

Emerson Electric

Rittal

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)

Gamatronic

Tripp-Lite

