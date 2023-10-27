Global Modular UPS Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030 - Manufacturing Sector Embraces Automation, Driving Investments

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular UPS - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Modular UPS Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Modular UPS estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The market landscape is meticulously dissected, encompassing diverse segments such as solutions, services, and various verticals including IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Large Enterprises, and SMEs. This holistic approach provides a thorough exploration of historical trends and future projections within the industry, offering valuable insights into its evolution.

Solutions Segment Projections

Within the market analysis, the Solutions segment is a focal point, poised to achieve a remarkable 8.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and a valuation of US$5.5 Billion by the conclusion of the assessment period. Simultaneously, the Services segment is anticipated to exhibit robust growth, with an estimated 9.4% CAGR over the ensuing 8-year span.

In-Depth Regional Insights

Furthermore, the report presents a comprehensive historical review of annual revenues from 2014 to 2021, accompanied by a forward-looking 16-year perspective. This perspective dissects the percentage of value revenues across regions, spanning the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Market Dynamics Across Geographies

This insightful analysis extends to the global modular UPS market, delving into its geographic intricacies. The report showcases annual revenue figures in US$ Thousand from 2022 to 2030, complete with corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR). The geographical scope encompasses the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Market Highlights

In specific regional contexts, the modular UPS market in the U.S. is appraised at a significant US$1.3 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, a powerhouse in the global economy, is poised to reach an impressive market size of US$802.1 Million by 2030, buoyed by a substantial CAGR of 10.4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to expand at rates of 7.6% and 8.6%, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is projected to experience robust growth at an approximate CAGR of 8.1%.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Power Outages & Undesirable Impact of Power Outages on Modern Digitalized Enterprises Pushes Focus on Modular UPS Solutions

Bad Weather Conditions Accelerate Risk of Power Outages

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide by Region: 2020

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Growing Investments in Datacenter Support Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Modular UPS Systems

Global Market for Data Center Support Infrastructure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024 by Geographic Region

COVID-19 Puts Datacenters in the Forefront as the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Over 60% of Companies in North America , Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

, & Asia Expect to Witness of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape

Overburdened Healthcare Facilities Step Up Investments in Modular UPS Systems

Rapid Adoption of Smart Factory, Industry 4.0, & Automation Drives Investments in Modular UPS Systems in the Manufacturing Sector

Here's What Will Drive Accelerated Focus on Automation Going Forwards

Growing Spends On Smart Factory Technologies Pushes Up the Urgency to Invest in UPS Technology Solutions: Global Market for Smart Factory (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Rise in Colocation and Cloud Services to Benefit Demand for Modular UPS

Expansion of Colocation Industry to Promote Growth Prospects for Modular UPS Systems: Global Data Center Colocation Market for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Challenges of Hybrid Cloud Approach Puts the Focus on Colocation Facilities with Cloud On-Ramps

Growing Demand for Hybrid Cloud Brings to Fore the Importance of Colocation Facilities: Global Hybrid Cloud Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

UPS Technology Steps Up To Meet The Big Data Challenge

