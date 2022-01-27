Global Module-less (Cell to Pack) Battery Structure Market Opportunities Report 2021: Adoption of Module-less Structure, Multiple Battery Chemistries, Robust BMS

Jan 27, 2022, 16:30 ET
Leading battery manufacturers (e.g., BYD, CATL, and LG Chem) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (e.g., BYD, Daimler, and VW) are now looking at next-generation battery technology that focuses on module-less battery pack technology, which integrates cells directly into the pack without having to package it into modules.
In the module-less battery design, mass energy density is increased, volume utilization efficiency is improved by 15 to 20%, and moving parts are reduced by 40%. With this, the cell level energy density can reach 240 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and will likely reach 350 Wh/kg in the next 3 to 4 years. The module-less battery pack is estimated to accommodate two times the number of cells, compared to traditional battery packs with modules.
Various names by different manufacturers recognize module-less battery technology; however, the overall concept follows a reduction on modules in the battery pack, which directly results in a price reduction by 25 to 30% because of the reduced number of connections and circuits.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives in the EV Battery Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, EV Battery Technology
- EV Battery Technology Scope of Analysis
- Lithium-ion Battery Classification by Battery Type
- Preferred Lithium Battery Chemistries
- Key Competitors for EV Battery Cell Suppliers
3. EV Battery Market Outlook - Sales Trends and Forecast
- Key Growth Metrics for EV Batteries
- EV Battery Capacity
- Percent EV Battery Capacity by Chemistry
- Top 10 EV Battery Cell Suppliers - 2020
- Top 10 Cell Consumers (EV Manufacturers)
- Average Battery Capacity Forecast by EV Type
- Who Supplies to Whom - 2020
- Growth Drivers for CTP Technology in EV Batteries
- Growth Restraints for CTP Technology in EV Batteries
4. Future of Module-less EV Battery Technology
- Major Trends
- Current and Future Trends
- Comparison of Traditional and Module-less Battery Packs
- Technological Advancements in Module-less Structure
- Module-less Structure Adoption Timeline
- Innovators in CTP Technology - Leading Companies
- Current Benchmarking of OEM Sourcing Strategies
5. Cell to Pack Integration and Thermal Management
- CTP Battery Setup and Integration
- Battery Thermal Management System - Technology Roadmap
- Wireless BMS (WBMS)
- WBMS - System Functions
- Case Study - TESLA
- Case Study - BYD
6. Market Estimates - Module-less Structure Adoption
- Battery Manufacturer (Top 5 In Chart)
- Global Lithium-based Battery Production Forecast Scenario
- Expected Market Share of CTP
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Module-less Battery Structure
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Adoption of Module-less Structure, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Multiple Battery Chemistries, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Robust BMS, 2021
8. Next Steps
