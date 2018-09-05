Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Combination Dressings
07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Moist Wound Dressings Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the moist wound dressings market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, hydrogel dressings, and other moist wound dressing products across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the advances in moist wound dressing technologies. The ongoing technological advances in the healthcare sector are emphasising on wound care research, leading to the development of a new range of wound dressings with properties of absorption, hydration, and antibacterial activity.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing incidences of acute and chronic wounds. Increasing incidences of acute wounds such as surgical wounds, traumatic wounds such as abrasions, punctures, lacerations, and incisions are estimated to drive the demand for moist wound dressings market.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of wound treatments and moist wound dressings. The high cost of moist wound dressings affects the growth of the global moist wound dressings market.
Market trends
- Advances in moist wound dressing technologies
- Increasing demand for combination dressings
- Use of nanotechnology in wound treatment
Key vendors
- 3M
- Acelity
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec
- Mlnlycke Health Care
- Smith & Nephew
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/56fhsj/global_moist?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article