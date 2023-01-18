Global Moist Wound Dressings Market Anticipated to Garner $6,807.2 Million in Revenue and Rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the Analysis Period 2022-2031| Report [250-Pages] by Research Dive

The global moist wound dressings market is expected to see striking growth by 2031, due to the growing applications of moist wound dressings in the hospital sector. Regionally, the North America region is expected to have wide growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Moist Wound Dressings Market by Product (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, and Other Dressings), Application (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Burns, and Others), and End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

According to a report published by Research Dive, the global moist wound dressings market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $6,807.2 million and grow at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Dynamics of Moist Wound Dressings Market

With the rising applications of moist wound dressings in the hospital sector, the moist wound dressings market is predicted to witness progressive growth during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the increasing technological advancement and initiatives to improve healthcare systems are the major factors expected to fortify the growth of the market over the analysis period. However, the high cost of wound dressings may impede the growth of the market throughout the estimated timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Moist Wound Dressings Market

Though the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated various industries, it has positively impacted the moist wound dressings market. This is mainly due to the increasing use of telemedicine by healthcare organizations and governments for wound care management as it has reduced the risk of infection between physicians and patients. However, the number of hospital admissions decreased as only emergency cases were permitted in the hospitals. This factor has slightly affected the market during the period of crisis.

Segments of the Moist Wound Dressings Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on product, application, end-use, and region.

By product, the foam dressings sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable and is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the analysis timeframe. The foam dressings can be used to treat surgical wounds, mild burns, facial injuries, and many others which is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

By application, the surgical and traumatic wounds sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive and is expected to hold the highest share of the market throughout the estimated period. The increasing cases of traumatic wounds and the growing need for surgery for a wide range of medical conditions are the factors expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospital sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative and is predicted to hold the maximum share of the market over the analysis timeframe. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe.

By region, the North America region of the moist wound dressings market is expected to have wide growth opportunities over the estimated timeframe. This increasing prevalence of diabetes, surgeries and burns across this region is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market during the analysis period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the moist wound dressings market include

Smith & Nephew PLC

ConvaTec Group PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Systagenix Wound Management Ltd.

3M Healthcare

Medline Industries Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Coloplast A/S

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in May 2021, 3M healthcare, the global leader offering medical, dental, health information, food safety, and drug delivery systems launched its new product namely 3M™ Prevena Restor™ Bella. This particular product was launched to deliver next-generation post-operative healing in case of breast surgery. It was designed to stabilize the incision, reduce oedema, and support home-based healing.

In addition, the report also summarizes other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Moist Wound Dressings Market:

SOURCE Research Dive