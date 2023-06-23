Global Molded Fiber Packaging Report 2023: 73 Players Profiled Including Brodrene Hartmann, Buhl Paperform, CKF and Ecovative Design

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Molded Fiber Packaging 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Europe, single-use plastic item bans and regulations have already been enacted or are being planned or considered. In contrast, similar bans or regulations have been implemented or planned in the rest of the world. Fiber-based packaging offers sustainable and transformative solutions for substituting single-use plastic packaging.

Traditionally used for packaging dunnage and egg boxes & carton, Molded fiber packaging (MFP) is increasingly used in primary and secondary packaging as an alternative to plastics in handling and packaging of products from food containers to the packaging of household items, industrial supplies, electronics to single-use medical service items to provide protection in shipments, customer convenience, and other economic packaging and environmental benefits.

Molded pulp products are a sustainable alternative to rigid single-use plastics including food containers and tableware, electronic product packaging, compostable containers for agricultural seedlings, medical and health products, building materials, and furniture. Driven by the development of innovative barrier solutions and increased demand for fiber-based packaging, other markets such as FMCG are beginning to adopt MFP

The starting material of MFPs, Molded fiber or molded pulp, is typically made from biodegradable lignocellulosic fibers, including recycled paper, newsprint, cardboard and other natural planted fibers. It is recyclable, compostable, and eventually biodegradable and can be used as an alternative to oil-based packaging products such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) or vacuum-formed polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

The market for natural fiber packaging products has been consistently growing for more than a decade, and molded fiber producers are struggling to keep pace with demand, necessitating production capacity increases.

Report contents include:

  • The current and future market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging products.
  • Market drivers, trends and challenges.
  • The global market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging (value) including historical data and forecasts to 2033.
  • Market segmentation by region.
  • Segmentation by end use sector.
  • Segmentation and in depth analysis of markets and applications. Markets covered include:
  • Food service
  • Retail food and drink
  • Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics
  • Industrial or engineered packaging
  • Single Use Medical
  • Horticultural
  • 73 company profiles including revenues, no of employees, products and contact details. Companies profiled include Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Buhl Paperform GmbH, CKF Inc., Ecovative Design LLC, Footprint LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Matrix Pack, PulPac AB, Sabert Corporation, and Tanbark Molded Fiber Products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
2.1 Cellulose fiber sources
2.1.1 Virgin fibers
2.1.1.1 Bagasse
2.1.1.2 Shredded bamboo
2.1.1.3 Wheat straw
2.1.2 Recycled fibers
2.2 Manufacturing processes
2.2.1 Mechanical Pulping and chemical pulping
2.2.2 Forming process
2.2.3 Drying process
2.2.4 Types of molded pulp
2.2.4.1 Thick-wall
2.2.4.2 Transfer Molded
2.2.4.3 Thermoformed Fiber
2.2.4.4 Processed Pulp
2.2.4.5 Dry-molded fiber
2.3 Properties of molded products
2.3.1 Grades and Prices
2.3.2 Additives

3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS
3.1 Foodservice
3.1.1 Products
3.1.2 Market revenues 2018-2033 (millions USD)
3.2 Retail food and drink
3.2.1 Products
3.2.2 Market revenues 2018-2033 (millions USD)
3.3 Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics
3.3.1 Products
3.3.2 Market revenues 2018-2033 (millions USD)
3.4 Industrial or engineered packaging
3.4.1 Electronics packaging
3.4.2 Vehicle packaging
3.4.3 Market revenues 2018-2033 (millions USD)
3.5 Single-Use Medical
3.5.1 Products
3.5.2 Market revenues 2018-2033 (millions USD)
3.6 Horticultural
3.6.1 Products
3.6.2 Market revenues 2018-2033 (millions USD)

4 COMPANY PROFILES

5 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
5.1 Report scope
5.2 Research methodology

6 REFERENCES

