Global Molded Plastics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Molded Plastics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$62.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.6 Billion by the year 2025, Polypropylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polypropylene will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$18.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Al Watania for Industries (WFI); BASF SE; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC; Eastman Chemical Company; Harwal Group; Huntsman Corporation; INEOS Group AG; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Reliance Industries Ltd.; Rowad National Plastic Company Ltd.; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Takween Advanced Industries; Tech Plaastic Industrie Private Limited; Thai Pet Industrial Co., Ltd.; Vishal Beverages (P) Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

