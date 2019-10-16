Global Molded Plastics Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Molded Plastics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$62.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.6 Billion by the year 2025, Polypropylene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polypropylene will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$18.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Al Watania for Industries (WFI); BASF SE; Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC; Eastman Chemical Company; Harwal Group; Huntsman Corporation; INEOS Group AG; LyondellBasell Industries NV; Reliance Industries Ltd.; Rowad National Plastic Company Ltd.; SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Takween Advanced Industries; Tech Plaastic Industrie Private Limited; Thai Pet Industrial Co., Ltd.; Vishal Beverages (P) Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Molded Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Molded Plastics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Molded Plastics Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Polypropylene (Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Polypropylene (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Polypropylene (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Polyethylene (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Polyethylene (Material) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Polyethylene (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Polystyrene (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Polystyrene (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Polystyrene (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Consumable & Electronics (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Consumable & Electronics (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Consumable & Electronics (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive & Transportation (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 30: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Building & Construction (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Building & Construction (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Molded Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: Molded Plastics Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 38: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Molded Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Molded Plastics Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Molded Plastics Market Shares in Percentages
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Molded Plastics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Molded Plastics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 50: Molded Plastics Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Molded Plastics Market Share in Percentages
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molded
Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molded
Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 56: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in China in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Molded Plastics in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Molded Plastics Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Molded Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Molded Plastics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Molded Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Molded Plastics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Molded Plastics Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: European Molded Plastics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 66: Molded Plastics Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales
by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: European Molded Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Molded Plastics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Molded Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Molded Plastics Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: French Molded Plastics Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Molded Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Molded Plastics Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: German Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: Molded Plastics Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: German Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Molded Plastics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Molded Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molded
Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Molded Plastics in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Molded Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 89: Molded Plastics Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Molded Plastics Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Molded Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Molded Plastics Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Molded Plastics Market Shares in Percentages
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Spanish Molded Plastics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Molded Plastics Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Molded Plastics Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 101: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Molded Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Molded Plastics Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Europe Molded Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 108: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown
of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Molded Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Molded Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Molded Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Molded Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Australian Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 122: Molded Plastics Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Molded Plastics Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Molded Plastics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 128: Molded Plastics Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Molded Plastics Market Shares in Percentages
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Indian Molded Plastics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Molded Plastics Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Molded Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Molded Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 135: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Molded Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Molded Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 140: Molded Plastics Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Molded Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Molded Plastics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Molded Plastics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Molded Plastics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 149: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Molded Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Molded Plastics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Molded Plastics Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Molded Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Molded Plastics Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 155: Argentinean Molded Plastics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 156: Molded Plastics Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Molded Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Molded Plastics Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Molded Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Molded Plastics Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Molded Plastics Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Molded Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Molded Plastics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Mexican Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 167: Molded Plastics Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Molded Plastics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Molded Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 173: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Molded Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Molded Plastics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Molded Plastics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 182: Molded Plastics Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Molded Plastics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Molded Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 188: Molded Plastics Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Molded Plastics Market Share in Percentages
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molded
Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Molded Plastics Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 194: Israeli Molded Plastics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 195: Molded Plastics Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales
by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Israeli Molded Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 197: Molded Plastics Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 200: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Molded Plastics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Molded Plastics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Molded Plastics Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Molded Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 207: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Molded Plastics Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Molded Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Molded Plastics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 212: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Molded Plastics Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Molded Plastics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: Molded Plastics Market in Africa in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 218: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 219: African Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Molded Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AL WATANIA FOR INDUSTRIES (WFI)
BASF SE
CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
HARWAL GROUP
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
INEOS GROUP AG
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
ROWAD NATIONAL PLASTIC COMPANY LTD.
SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)
TAKWEEN ADVANCED INDUSTRIES
TECH PLAASTIC INDUSTRIE PRIVATE LIMITED
THAI PET INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
VISHAL BEVERAGES (P) LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817781/?utm_source=PRN
