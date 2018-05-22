Global Molded Plastics Market 2018-2023 - Growing High-Tech Agriculture to Boost the $352 Billion Molded Plastics Market

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Molded Plastics Market by Type (PE,PP, PVC, PET, PS, PU), Application (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Electronics & Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The molded plastics market is estimated to be USD 352.21 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 475.86 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023.
The increased demand for molded plastics in the packaging application for use in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, chemicals, and personal care industries as well as for automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, and agriculture industries is expected to drive the molded plastics market.
The molded plastics market has been segmented on the basis of type into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, polyurethane, and others. Among types, the polyethylene segment of the molded plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its excellent properties such as high stiffness and Environmental Stress Cracking Resistance (ESCR), high load melt strength, and excellent rigidity. High density polyethylene is prominently used for the molding application.
On the basis of application, the molded plastics market has been segmented into packaging, automotive & transportation, electronics & electrical, construction & infrastructure, and others. Among applications, the packaging segment of the molded plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, and personal care industries are major consumers of molded products, which are used to produce bottles, packaging films, cans, and containers.
The APAC region is the largest market for molded plastics. The APAC molded plastics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Increasing disposable income, improving wealth, growing urbanization, along with population growth, has led to industrial growth in the region. Government initiatives such as FDI have also encouraged international companies to build production units in the region.
Hence, APAC has emerged as a manufacturing hub for automotive, packaging, chemical, food & beverages, electronics & electricals, and pharmaceuticals. These factors are expected to fuel the consumption of molded plastic in various applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Molded Plastics Market
4.2 Molded Plastics Market, By Type
4.3 Molded Plastics Market, By Application and Region
4.4 Molded Plastics Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Packaging Industry to Be A Major Growth Driver of the Molded Plastics Market
5.2.1.2 Construction & Infrastructure to Fuel the Molded Plastics Market
5.2.1.3 Growing High-Tech Agriculture to Boost the Molded Plastics Market
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices Hampering the Growth of the Molded Plastics Market
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Molded Plastics in Automotive Lightweighting
5.2.3.2 Bioplastics are the Future of Molded Plastics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Disposal Issues With Molded Plastics
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Global GDP Per Capita Outlook, By Country (USD)
5.4.3 Global Automotive Production
6 Molded Plastics Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Blow Molding
6.3 Injection Molding
6.4 Extrusion Molding
6.5 Rotational Molding
6.6 thermoforming
7 Molded Plastics Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyethylene
7.3 Polypropylene
7.4 Polyvinyl Chloride
7.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate
7.6 Polystyrene
7.7 Polyurethane
7.8 Others
8 Molded Plastics Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Packaging
8.3 Automotive & Transportation
8.4 Construction & Infrastructure
8.5 Agriculture
8.6 Pharmaceutical
8.7 Electronics & Electrical
8.8 Others
9 Molded Plastics Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
- Exxonmobil
- Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Dowdupont
- SABIC
- INEOS
- China Petroleum Corporation
- Solvay
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)
- Chevron Corporation
- Borealis
- Versalis
- BASF SE
- Hanwha Group
- Reliance Industries
- Westlake Chemical
- Braskem
- Haldia Petrochemicals
- AGC Chemicals
- LG Chem
- Chemours Company
- Shin-Etsu
- Lotte Chemical
- Ongc Petro Additions
- Ems-Chemie
- SIBUR
- Repsol
- Indorama
- Qenos
- Lanxess
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zt45f9/global_molded?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-molded-plastics-market-2018-2023---growing-high-tech-agriculture-to-boost-the-352-billion-molded-plastics-market-300652817.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article