Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market Set for Robust Growth by 2028, Fueled by Rising Demand for Sustainable Alternatives

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molded Pulp Packaging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Source, By Type, By Product, By End Use, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global molded pulp packaging market is poised for substantial growth by 2028, driven by a surging demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials. In 2021, around 34.4% of UK respondents were found to regularly purchase eco-friendly and sustainable products, signifying a growing shift towards environmentally conscious choices.

Sustainability Drives Market Growth

With a mounting concern for climate change and overall sustainability, waste management and the environmental impact of single-use plastics have taken center stage. As a result, the global molded pulp packaging market is witnessing heightened demand for eco-friendly, sustainable packaging solutions. The need for clear, environmentally sound alternatives to traditional packaging is fostering growth in this sector.

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials

Consumers and organizations alike are increasingly valuing eco-friendly packaging options. The negative impact of plastic waste, especially single-use plastics, on the environment has driven demand for biodegradable materials sourced from byproducts of other industries. Efforts to curb plastic use have led to a surge in demand for goods made from biodegradable materials. For instance, the UK government's plan to ban single-use plastic plates, cups, and utensils by 2021 exemplifies the drive to combat plastic pollution.

Addressing Plastic Concerns

The adverse environmental effects of single-use plastic packaging have prompted agencies and businesses to prioritize recycling and seek alternatives like biodegradable materials. European countries like Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland are leading in recycling efforts, further raising awareness about the risks associated with plastic materials.

Food Packaging Industry Boosts Demand

The food packaging industry plays a significant role in the growth of the molded pulp packaging market. Fruits, vegetables, and eggs are packaged using molded pulp for both domestic and international markets, as it helps control fruit respiration and maintain optimal conditions for freshness. Single-serve meals and takeaway options are also driving demand for molded pulp packaging in urban areas.

Recent Industry Developments

  • In December 2022, Stora Enso and Huhtamaki initiated a partnership to increase paper cup recycling volumes in Europe.
  • In June 2022, Keiding Inc. inaugurated a new 58,000 sq ft plant in Menomonee Falls.
  • Huhtamaki expanded its paper-based packaging capacity in Nules, Spain, in November 2022.

Leading Industry Players

Key players in the global molded pulp packaging market include Huhtamaki Oyj, EnviroPAK Corporation, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, MFT-CKF Inc., PulPac AB, Genpak, LLC, KIEFEL GmbH, Keiding, Inc., and Heracles Packaging S.A.

Comprehensive Segmentation

The comprehensive report includes detailed segmentation of the global molded pulp packaging market:

Source:

  • Wood Pulp
  • Non-Wood Pulp

Type:

  • Thick-Wall
  • Transfer Molded
  • Thermoformed Fiber
  • Processed Pulp

Product:

  • Trays
  • Cups
  • Clamshells
  • Plates
  • Splitters
  • Others

End Use:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Electronics
  • Personal Care
  • Healthcare
  • Others

As the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging continues to surge, the global molded pulp packaging market is poised to reshape the packaging industry in the years to come.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kz3fjb

