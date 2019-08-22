Global Molding Compound Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Molding Compound market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Phenolic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.3 Billion by the year 2025, Phenolic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799174/?utm_source=PRN

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$149.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$397.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Phenolic will reach a market size of US$316.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$991.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA); BASF SE (Germany); Eastman Chemical Company (USA); Evonik Industries AG (Germany); Hexion Inc. (USA); Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan); Huntsman International LLC (USA); Kolon Industries, Inc. (Korea); Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Korea)

MOLDING COMPOUND MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Molding Compound: Growth Driven by Increasing Replacement of

Traditional Materials with Molding Compound based Products in

Various Industries

Competition

Global Molding Compound Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Volume Sales for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Molding Compound Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Phenolic (Thermoset Resin Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Thermoset Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Polyester (Thermoset Resin Type) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Corrosion and Heat-Resistant Components in E&ESector Drives Market GrowthGlobal High Voltage Capacitor market: Breakdown of Revenues inUS$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024Molding Compound Offer Weight Saving Advantage for Automotiveand Aerospace Industries: Opportunity IndicatorGlobal Vehicle Production: Breakdown of Number of UnitsProduced in Millions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and2025Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,2020, 2024 and 2028Emergence of Thermoset Molding Compounds in New ApplicationsFavors Market GrowthBright Prospects for Green Molding Compound Drives SignificantDemandInnovations in Molding Compound Market Fuels GrowthProduct OverviewMolding Compound: DefinitionThermoset Resin by TypePhenolic Molding CompoundEpoxy Molding CompoundPolyester Molding CompoundApplications of Molding CompoundElectricalsAerospaceAutomotive

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Molding Compound Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Molding Compound Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Molding Compound Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Electricals (Applications) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Electricals (Applications) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Electricals (Applications) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Aerospace (Applications) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Aerospace (Applications) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Aerospace (Applications) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Automotive (Applications) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Automotive (Applications) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Automotive (Applications) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Other Applications (Applications) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Other Applications (Applications) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Other Applications (Applications) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Phenolic (Thermoset Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Phenolic (Thermoset Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Phenolic (Thermoset Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Epoxy (Thermoset Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Epoxy (Thermoset Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Epoxy (Thermoset Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: Polyester (Thermoset Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Polyester (Thermoset Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 24: Polyester (Thermoset Resin Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Other Thermoset Resin Types (Thermoset Resin Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Other Thermoset Resin Types (Thermoset Resin Type) MARKET Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 27: Other Thermoset Resin Types (Thermoset Resin Type) MARKET Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures US Molding Compound Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Phenolic (Thermoset Resin Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025 Epoxy (Thermoset Resin Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025 Polyester (Thermoset Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025 Table 28: United States Molding Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Molding Compound Market in the United States by Applications: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 30: United States Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: United States Molding Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Molding Compound Market in the United States by Thermoset Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 33: United States Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Canadian Molding Compound Historic Market Review by Applications in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 36: Molding Compound Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Applications for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 37: Canadian Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Canadian Molding Compound Historic Market Review by Thermoset Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 39: Molding Compound Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Thermoset Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Molding Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications for the period 2018-2025 Table 41: Molding Compound Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2009-2017 Table 42: Japanese Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: Japanese Market for Molding Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 44: Molding Compound Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 45: Japanese Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Molding Compound Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 48: Chinese Molding Compound Market by Applications: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 49: Chinese Molding Compound Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 50: Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 51: Chinese Molding Compound Market by Thermoset Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures European Molding Compound Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Phenolic (Thermoset Resin Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Epoxy (Thermoset Resin Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Polyester (Thermoset Resin Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Table 52: European Molding Compound Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 53: Molding Compound Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: European Molding Compound Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: European Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018-2025 Table 56: Molding Compound Market in Europe in US$ Million by Applications: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: European Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: European Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018-2025 Table 59: Molding Compound Market in Europe in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: European Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 61: Molding Compound Market in France by Applications: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: French Molding Compound Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 63: French Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: Molding Compound Market in France by Thermoset Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: French Molding Compound Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 66: French Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 67: Molding Compound Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: German Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 69: German Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: Molding Compound Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: German Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 72: German Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 73: Italian Molding Compound Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 75: Italian Molding Compound Market by Applications: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 76: Italian Molding Compound Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 77: Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 78: Italian Molding Compound Market by Thermoset Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Molding Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications for the period 2018-2025 Table 80: Molding Compound Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: United Kingdom Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Molding Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 83: Molding Compound Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: United Kingdom Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 85: Spanish Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Spanish Molding Compound Historic Market Review by Applications in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 87: Molding Compound Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Applications for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 88: Spanish Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Spanish Molding Compound Historic Market Review by Thermoset Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 90: Molding Compound Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Thermoset Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 RUSSIA Table 91: Russian Molding Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Molding Compound Market in Russia by Applications: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 93: Russian Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: Russian Molding Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 95: Molding Compound Market in Russia by Thermoset Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 96: Russian Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 97: Rest of Europe Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018-2025 Table 98: Molding Compound Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Applications: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: Rest of Europe Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: Rest of Europe Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018-2025 Table 101: Molding Compound Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: Rest of Europe Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 103: Asia-Pacific Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 104: Molding Compound Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 106: Molding Compound Market in Asia-Pacific by Applications: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Molding Compound Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: Molding Compound Market in Asia-Pacific by Thermoset Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Molding Compound Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 112: Molding Compound Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 113: Australian Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 114: Australian Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: Molding Compound Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: Australian Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 117: Australian Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 118: Indian Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025 Table 119: Indian Molding Compound Historic Market Review by Applications in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 120: Molding Compound Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Applications for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 121: Indian Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 122: Indian Molding Compound Historic Market Review by Thermoset Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 123: Molding Compound Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Thermoset Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 124: Molding Compound Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 125: South Korean Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 126: Molding Compound Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 127: Molding Compound Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 128: South Korean Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 129: Molding Compound Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Molding Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications for the period 2018-2025 Table 131: Molding Compound Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2009-2017 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Molding Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 134: Molding Compound Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 136: Latin American Molding Compound Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 137: Molding Compound Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 138: Latin American Molding Compound Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 139: Latin American Molding Compound Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 140: Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 141: Latin American Molding Compound Market by Applications: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 142: Latin American Molding Compound Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 143: Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 144: Latin American Molding Compound Market by Thermoset Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 145: Argentinean Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018-2025 Table 146: Molding Compound Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Applications: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 147: Argentinean Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 148: Argentinean Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018-2025 Table 149: Molding Compound Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 150: Argentinean Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 151: Molding Compound Market in Brazil by Applications: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 152: Brazilian Molding Compound Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 153: Brazilian Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 154: Molding Compound Market in Brazil by Thermoset Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 155: Brazilian Molding Compound Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 156: Brazilian Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 157: Molding Compound Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 158: Mexican Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 159: Mexican Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: Molding Compound Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 161: Mexican Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 162: Mexican Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 163: Rest of Latin America Molding Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025 Table 164: Molding Compound Market in Rest of Latin America by Applications: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 166: Rest of Latin America Molding Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: Molding Compound Market in Rest of Latin America by Thermoset Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 168: Rest of Latin America Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 169: The Middle East Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 170: Molding Compound Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 171: The Middle East Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 172: The Middle East Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: The Middle East Molding Compound Historic Market by Applications in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 174: Molding Compound Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Applications for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 175: The Middle East Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 176: The Middle East Molding Compound Historic Market by Thermoset Resin Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 177: Molding Compound Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Thermoset Resin Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 IRAN Table 178: Iranian Market for Molding Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications for the period 2018-2025 Table 179: Molding Compound Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2009-2017 Table 180: Iranian Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Iranian Market for Molding Compound: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 182: Molding Compound Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 183: Iranian Molding Compound Market Share Analysis by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 184: Israeli Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Applications: 2018-2025 Table 185: Molding Compound Market in Israel in US$ Million by Applications: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 186: Israeli Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 187: Israeli Molding Compound Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018-2025 Table 188: Molding Compound Market in Israel in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 189: Israeli Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 190: Saudi Arabian Molding Compound Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 191: Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Molding Compound Market by Applications: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 193: Saudi Arabian Molding Compound Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 194: Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Molding Compound Market by Thermoset Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 196: Molding Compound Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Molding Compound Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 198: Molding Compound Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 199: Molding Compound Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Molding Compound Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 201: Molding Compound Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 202: Molding Compound Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Applications for the Period 2018-2025 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Applications: 2009-2017 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 205: Molding Compound Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Molding Compound Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009-2017 Table 207: Rest of Middle East Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 208: African Molding Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Applications: 2018 to 2025 Table 209: Molding Compound Market in Africa by Applications: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 210: African Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Applications: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 211: African Molding Compound Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Thermoset Resin Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 212: Molding Compound Market in Africa by Thermoset Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 213: African Molding Compound Market Share Breakdown by Thermoset Resin Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

