Global Molding Compound Industry

Molding Compound market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Phenolic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Phenolic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$143.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$120.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Phenolic will reach a market size of US$256.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.; BASF SE; Eastman Chemical Company; Evonik Industries AG; Hexion Inc.; Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.; Huntsman International LLC; Kolon Industries, Inc.; Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Molding Compound: Growth Driven by Increasing Replacement of

Traditional Materials with Molding Compound based Products in

Various Industries

Competition

Global Molding Compound Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Volume Sales for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Molding Compound Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Corrosion and Heat-Resistant Components in E

&E Sector Drives Market Growth

Global High Voltage Capacitor market: Breakdown of Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Molding Compound Offer Weight Saving Advantage for Automotive

and Aerospace Industries: Opportunity Indicator

Global Vehicle Production: Breakdown of Number of Units

Produced in Millions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and

2025

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,

2020, 2024 and 2028

Emergence of Thermoset Molding Compounds in New Applications

Favors Market Growth

Bright Prospects for Green Molding Compound Drives Significant

Demand

Innovations in Molding Compound Market Fuels Growth

Product Overview

Molding Compound: Definition

Thermoset Resin by Type

Phenolic Molding Compound

Epoxy Molding Compound

Polyester Molding Compound

Applications of Molding Compound

Electricals

Aerospace

Automotive

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS

BASF SE

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

HEXION

HITACHI CHEMICAL

HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL

KOLON INDUSTRIES

KUKDO CHEMICAL



