Global Molecular Biology Enzymes & Kits & Reagents Market (2021 to 2026) - Increased Use of Personalized Medicine Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Biology Enzymes & Kits & Reagents Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Enzyme), Application (PCR, Sequencing, Epigenetic, Synthetic Biology), End user (Research Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Company, Hospitals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is projected to USD 29.7 billion by 2026 from USD 15.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The rising number of genome projects coupled with reducing genetic analysis costs helps advance research in various domains, such as disease treatment, personalized medicine, and microbial genetics. These processes require the use of various molecular biology enzymes and reagents and are thus expected to drive the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market. However, factors such as limited reimbursements for genetic testing are likely to hinder the growth of this market.

The kits & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market, by product, during the forecast period

The molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is segmented into enzymes and kits & reagents. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of 85.9% of the global molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the repeat purchase of these single-use products. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate owing to its wide applications by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment accounted for the largest share

Based on applications, the global molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing, cloning, epigenetics, restriction digestion, synthetic biology, and other applications (mutagenesis, in vitro transcription, and molecular labeling & detection).

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market in 2020, mainly due to the low cost of PCR equipment, the extensive use of PCR equipment by a majority of end users, and the increasing use of PCR for molecular diagnostic assays in hospitals and clinics.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market

The molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW. The molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC market is driven by increasing government interest in the biomedical & biotechnology industries, the presence of bio-clusters in India and China, and the growing outsourcing of clinical research activities to Asian countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Overview

4.2 North America: Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market

4.3 Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by Application

4.4 Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Number of Genome Projects

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in the Life Science Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Reimbursements for Genetic Testing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Use of Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.2 R&D Investments Offer Significant Opportunities for the Market

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat from Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

6 Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by Product

7 Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by Application

8 Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by End-user

9 Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.1.2 Merck KGaA

11.1.3 Promega Corporation

11.1.4 New England Biolabs

11.1.5 Illumina, Inc.

11.1.6 Takara Bio, Inc.

11.1.7 Qiagen N.V.

11.1.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.1.10 Bio Basic Inc.

11.1.11 Jena Bioscience GmbH

11.1.12 Molecular Biology Resources, Inc.

11.1.13 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Zymo Research Corporation

11.2.2 Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc.

11.2.3 Lgc Biosearch Technologies

11.2.4 Nzytech, Lda. - Genes & Enzymes

11.2.5 Lucigen Corporation

11.2.6 Mobitec GmbH

11.2.7 Genekam Biotechnology Ag

11.2.8 Aldevron

11.2.9 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

11.2.10 Ads Biotec

11.2.11 Hangzhou Matridx Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

11.2.12 Goldsite Diagnostics Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wouqz2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

