Global Molecular Breeding Industry Analysis Report 2023: Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

23 Jan, 2024

The "Molecular Breeding Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Molecular Breeding Market has valued at USD 6.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.28% through 2028.

Global Molecular Breeding Market stands at the forefront of agricultural innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize traditional breeding practices. This dynamic market is characterized by a fusion of molecular biology, genomics, and bioinformatics, offering unprecedented insights into the genetic makeup of crops. As the world grapples with the challenges of feeding a growing population amidst environmental uncertainties, molecular breeding emerges as a key player in shaping the future of agriculture.

The molecular breeding market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by a confluence of factors. The increasing global population necessitates a substantial rise in agricultural productivity, and molecular breeding answers this call by enabling the development of crops with improved yield, resistance to diseases, and enhanced nutritional content.

The future of the molecular breeding market appears bright, with ongoing research and development pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As technology continues to advance, the cost of molecular breeding is likely to decrease, making it more accessible to a broader range of stakeholders. Regulatory frameworks may evolve to accommodate the unique challenges and opportunities presented by molecular breeding, further fueling its growth.

Technological Advancements in Molecular Breeding:

  • Molecular biology, genomics, and bioinformatics have led to remarkable growth in the Molecular Breeding Market.
  • These advancements have reduced the time needed for developing new crop varieties, allowing for improved yield, disease resistance, and nutritional content.
  • High-throughput sequencing, CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, and computational analyses have transformed molecular breeding into a precise science.
  • Molecular breeding addresses climate change challenges by creating stress-tolerant crops.

Economic Incentives:

  • Improved crop yields and reduced production costs drive economic incentives for molecular breeding.
  • Reduced reliance on chemical inputs aligns with sustainability goals.
  • Companies investing in molecular breeding gain a competitive edge in the market.

Consumer Demand for Improved Products:

  • Consumer preferences for enhanced nutritional content, taste, and sustainability drive the Molecular Breeding Market.
  • Molecular breeding tailors crops to meet these preferences.
  • Consumers seek healthier and sustainably produced food, and molecular breeding supports these demands.
  • Growing consumer awareness of genetic resources and molecular breeding's role in product improvement drives investments and innovation.

Challenges in the Molecular Breeding Market:

  • High initial investments in infrastructure, technology, and skilled personnel create a barrier to entry, particularly for smaller stakeholders.
  • Democratizing access to advanced technologies is a challenge.
  • Collaborative efforts, innovative funding models, and partnerships are strategies to address the investment barrier.

Key Market Trends:

  • Advancements in genomic technologies, including next-gen sequencing, enable comprehensive genetic analysis.
  • CRISPR-Cas9 technology offers precise gene editing for accelerated crop development.
  • Integration of bioinformatics streamlines data analysis, supports Marker-Assisted Selection (MAS), and enhances breeding program efficiency.
  • Bioinformatics and computational biology are driving innovation and precision in molecular breeding.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Molecular Breeding Market.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • GC Group
  • Illumina
  • SGS SA
  • Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Intertek Group plc
  • LemnaTec GmbH
  • Charles River Laboratories.
  • Bayer AG
  • Slipstream Automation

Report Scope:

Molecular Breeding Market, By Marker:

  • Simple Sequence Repeat
  • Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
  • Expressed Sequence Tags
  • Others

Molecular Breeding Market, By Application:

  • Plant
  • Livestock

Molecular Breeding Market, By Process:

  • Marker Assisted Selection
  • QTL Mapping
  • Marker assisted back crossing

Molecular Breeding Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

