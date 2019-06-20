Global Molecular Diagnostics for Oncology Markets, 2018-2019 & 2023 - Trends, Recent Developments, Treatments and Trials
A market that just keeps on growing. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge. Learn all about it in this new report from the author. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Some of these include:
- Personalized medicine
- Pharmacogenomics
- Liquid biopsy
- Emergence of new economies with large markets
- Greater understanding of the role of genetic material in Disease and Health
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. A complete list of Current 2018 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. See lists of all current FDA Approved Molecular Diagnostic Tests. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics
1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants
2.2 Market Segments
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Labs
2.3.4 Physicians and POCT
2.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies
- 10X Genomics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience
- Angle plc
- Apocell
- ARUP Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Bioarray Genetics
- BioCartis
- Biocept
- Biodesix Inc
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- bioMrieux
- Bio-Rad
- Bio-Techne
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Charles River
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clearbridge BioMedics
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp
- CytoTrack
- Dako (Agilent)
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diagnologix LLC
- Epic Sciences
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- Genomic Health
- GenomOncology
- GRAIL
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invivoscribe
- Leica Biosystems
- Luminex
- MDx Health
- Merck & Co., Inc
- MIODx
- Molecular MD
- MRM Proteomics Inc.
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- Nanostring
- Natera
- Neogenomics
- New Oncology
- Oncocyte
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Pfizer
- Promega
- Protagen Diagnostics
- Qiagen
- Quanterix
- Rarecells SAS
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens
- Silicon Biosystems
- SkylineDx
- SRI International
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher
- Trovagene
- Vortex Biosciences
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 New Diagnostics Create New Markets
3.1.2 New Roles for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Longevity and Outcomes
3.1.3 Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
3.1.4 Regulatory Retreat
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Falling Prices
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Testing as a Controllable Cost
3.2.4 Wellness has a Downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing
3.4.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
3.4.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Technology
3.4.5 Whole Genome Sequencing
3.4.6 Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
4. Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
- Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
- Importance of These Developments
- How to Use This Section
- Icon Acquires MolecularMD
- Guardant Health to Develop Companion Diagnostic Tests for AstraZeneca
- Adaptive Biotechnologies to Leverage Genentech, Microsoft Deals to Advance Immune Profiling Business
- Illumina to Launch New NovaSeq Chip, iSeq Kit; Grow Oncology and Reproductive Health Business
- UgenTec, MDxHealth Partner To Develop AI Software for Prostate Cancer Tests
- Guardant Health, Core Diagnostics to Offer Liquid Biopsy in India
- Invitae Q3 Revenues More Than Double
- Illumina to Acquire Pacific Biosciences
- Lung Cancer Panel From PlexBio Receives CE Mark
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Gets CE-IVD Mark for Oncomine Dx
- Merck KGaA, ArcherDx Partner to Develop CDx for Downstream Therapeutic
- Foundation Medicine and Merck to Develop Diagnostic Tests for Keytruda
- Cancer Genetics and NovellusDx to Merge
- ApoCell Expands Immuno-Oncology Biomarker Services
- MRM Proteomics Inc and Exactis Innovation Partner
- Agilent Companion Diagnostic Gains FDA Approval in Urothelial Carcinoma
- Fluidigm Partners with GenomOncology to Provide Immuno-Oncology Solution
- MolecularMD Launches Validated Tumor Mutation Burden Assay
- Minomic Secures Key Patent in the United States and China
- Biocartis and Wondfo Announce Joint Venture
- Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics
- Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics
- Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx
- Bio-Techne to Acquire Exosome Dx for Up to $575m
- GRAIL Announces Data on Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancers
- CellMax Life, IncellDx Partner to Develop Circulating Tumor Cell Tests
- Quest to Offer Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Target Test
- Angle, Abbott Ink Deal for Use of FISH With Harvested CTCs
- Foundation Medicine to Profile Samples for European Cancer Network
- GRAIL Details Plans for Early Cancer Detection Trials, Products
- Avalon GloboCare, Da An Gene Collaborate on Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics
- OncoDNA Inks Russian Distribution Deal With Genext
- Biocept Prices $15M Public Offering
5. The Global Market for MDx Cancer
5.1 MDx Cancer - Global Market Overview by Country
5.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country
5.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country
6. Global MDx Cancer Markets - By Type of Cancer
6.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Cancer Type
6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - 2018/2023 Comparison
6.1.3 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - 2018
6.1.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - 2023
6.1.4 Chart - Global Market by Cancer Type - Share by Year
6.2 MDx Breast Cancer
6.3 MDx Colorectal Cancer
6.4 MDx Cervical Cancer
6.5 MDx Lung Cancer
6.6 MDx Precancer
6.7 MDx Prostate Cancer
6.8 MDx Melanoma
6.9 MDx Blood Cancer
6.10 MDx Other Cancer
7. Cancer Treatment and Trials
7.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year
7.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016
7.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments - 2015
8. Appendices
I. United States Medicare System: January 2019 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
II. FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests
III. FDA Approved Microbial Tests
III. FDA Approved Pharmacogenomics Tests
