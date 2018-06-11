Global Molecular Diagnostics Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Molecular Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by the following Applications: Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening, and Other Applications.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Abbott Laboratories

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- bioMérieux SA

- Cepheid

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Grifols International, S.A.



MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MCP-1226 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market on a Steady Growth Path

Table 1: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Immunochemistry, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Hematology, Microbiology, and Hemostasis (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Molecular Diagnostics - A Rapidly Expanding Segment of the IVD Market

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Current and Future Analysis

Leading Players

US and Europe - Leaders in Molecular Diagnostics Adoption

Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects

Major Growth Drivers

Key Market Trends in a Nutshell

Major Technology Trends

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth

Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Based on Test Location

Product Innovations Rife in POC Molecular Diagnostics Market

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics - A Boon for the Industry

Major Challenges

Market Outlook



2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 3: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market

The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine

Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area

Table 7: Leading Personalized Medicines Worldwide (2015-2017): Annual Sales of Select Leading Medicines in US$ Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine

List of FDA Approved Complementary and Companion Diagnostic Assays

Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

Table 8: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance

New Developments in Proteomics Technologies

New Applications Hold Promising Potential

Molecular Diagnostics for Lymphoid Malignancies

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum

Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

List of Fully Automated and Rapid Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property

Molecular Diagnostics - Moving from Centralization to Decentralization

Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers - A Stumbling Block



3. APPLICATION AREAS OF MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS

Infectious Diseases

Bright Prospects Ahead for Molecular Diagnostics for Testing Infectious Diseases

Leading Players

Key Trends

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Table 10: Comparison of Different Parameters for Select C. diff MDx Tests

Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Ample Growth Opportunities

Table 11: HIV Prevalence and Incidence Statistics by Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: HIV Prevalence among the Global Adult Population: 2011-2016

Table 13: Regional Data about HIV and AIDS (2016)

Infectious Disease Testing - A Major Driver of Molecular Diagnostics Market

Select FDA-Cleared Molecular Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases

Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market

Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing

HPV Testing: A Fast Growing Segment in the Molecular Diagnostic Testing Market

List of Select HPV Molecular Diagnostic Tests by Company and Technique

Cervical Cancer: Rising Incidence & Mortality Enhances Need for Testing

Major Risk Factors to HPV/Cervical Cancer

Table 14: Number of New Cervical Cancer Cases in the World by Region and Age Group (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Age-Standardized Cervical Cancer Incidence Rates (2012): Breakdown by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Worldwide Cervical Cancer Mortality by Leading Countries (2012): Ranked by Number of Deaths (in '000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HPV Testing for Primary Screening Indication Bodes Well for the Market's Growth

Archaic TB Diagnostic Methods Opens Up Opportunities for Molecular Diagnostics

List of Select Commercially-Available TB Diagnostics

An Overview of Select TB Diagnostics

Molecular POC Testing for Infectious Diseases: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Molecular based Tests Ingrain Roots in Blood Donor Screening Segment

Cancer Screening & Diagnosis

Overview

Molecular Tests Lead the Way for Cancer IVD Market Growth

Molecular Markers to Enhance Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics: The Propitious Segment

List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer

Table 17: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Popularity of Chemo-Sensitivity Testing of CTCs

Cervical Cancer Screening: Focus on Detection of CIN2 and CIN3 Cancers

Other Testing Applications

Genetic Disease Testing Applications

Overview

Pharmacogenomics - Prognosis Based on Genomics

Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market

Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter

List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease

Genetic Testing - An Indispensible Tool for Cystic Fibrosis

Table 19: Most Common Mutations and Worldwide Frequency (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Genetic Testing Plays Pivotal Role in Diagnosing Inherited Conditions

Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - The Way Ahead

Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance

PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of Antimicrobial Agents



4. COMPETITION IN THE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

An Overview of Competitive Landscape in Molecular Diagnostics

Table 20: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Leading Player (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Value Sales for Roche, Qiagen, Abbott, GenProbe, Siemens, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Noteworthy Companies

Cepheid: Unquestioned Leader in the Rapid and Automated MDx Market

Qiagen: The Leading Player in the Global HPV MDx Market

Comparative Analysis of Select HPV MDx Tests

Competitive Dynamics in the C. difficile Testing Market

Table 21: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Clostridium difficile by Leading Player (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Becton Dickinson, Cepheid, Meridian, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Select Molecular C. difficile Test Products

Competition in the Blood Screening MDx Market

Table 22: Global Blood Screening MDx Market by Leading Players (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Grifols, Roche, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pharmaceutical Firms Carving Their Niche in Molecular Diagnostic Market

Competitive Landscape in the Global RT-PCR Market

Table 23: Leading Players in Global RT-PCR Instruments Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life Sciences Research by Leading Players - Thermo Fischer, Bio-Rad, Roche, Agilent, Qiagen and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Real-Time PCR Products by Company

Competition Heats Up in dPCR Market

Table 24: Leading dPCR Systems at a Glance

Life Sciences Companies Eye on Lucrative Prostate Cancer MDx Market

Consolidation Activity Continues to Strengthen Driven by New Entrants

Major M&A Transactions in Molecular Diagnostics: 2011-2018



5. PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Molecular Diagnostics - Definition & Scope

Molecular Diagnostics - Impact on Healthcare

Utility of Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Background of Molecular Diagnostics

Types of Molecular Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics Vs. Molecular Diagnostics

Unabated Developments in Molecular Diagnostics Technology

Signal Amplification Technologies

PCR - New Developments

Quantitative Real-Time PCR for Molecular Diagnostics

Signal Detection and Quantification

Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis

Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Analysis

Digital PCR

Non-PCR Methods

Other Signal Amplification Technologies

DNA Probe Based Products

Direct Detection of Specific Nucleic Acid Sequences

Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection

DNA Sequencing and Gene Detection

Arrays of Immobilized Probes (DNA Chips) in Gene Detection

RNA Diagnostics

Complementary Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

DNA Biochips/Microarrays

Biosensors

Proteomic Technologies for Molecular Diagnostics

Nanotechnology for Molecular Diagnostics

Technologies on the Anvil

Haplotype Analysis - A Distant Possibility

Chronic Multi-Gene Defects Now Diagnosable

Whole Genome Sequencing - A Boon or a Bane to Genetic Testing?



6. PRODUCT APPROVALS/INTRODUCTIONS

Mobidiag Unveils Novodiag Solution

QIAGEN Unveils QFT-Plus

Interpace Diagnostics Launches Lung Cancer Test

Selfdiagnostics Introduces STD Multitest

Multiplicom Releases Extended CE-IVD Certification for all BRCA Testing Needs

Admera Health Introduces OncoGxSelect™ at the AMP 2016 Annual Meeting

Interpace Diagnostics Launches Two New Thyroid Services

Abbott Completes the Launch of Alinity™

Bio-Rad Introduces Amplichek I Quality Control

Qiagen Introduces New Diagnostic Test for Cervical Cancer

GE Showcases Discovery MI and Discovery NM/CT 670 CZT

Quest Launches New Tests for Determining Hereditary Cancer

Predictive Launches Test for Spine Deformities

LabCorp® Introduces Epi proColon®

Agena Rolls Out MassARRAY® Dx

Rosetta Introduces Three New Diagnostic Offerings



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Randox Partner with Bosch to Introduce Vivalytic

Eurofins Acquires NMDL-LCPL

QIAGEN N.V Acquires STAT-Dx

Siemens Healthineers Acquires Fast Track Diagnostics

General Atomics Buys Assets of Xagenic, Inc

QIAGEN Establish Custom Solutions Business

Abbott Acquires Alere, Inc

Biocartis Extends Partnership with ETPL

Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement with Agendia on Molecular Cancer Diagnostics

AID Partners Capital Takes over Israeli Medical Diagnostic

Agilent Technologies Acquires Multiplicom N.V

ELITechGroup agrees with Abbott's Molecular Business, for Distributing Molecular Diagnostic Reagents

Miragen Therapeutics and Signal Genetics Agrees to Merge

New England Biolabs® Agrees with AmpTec GmbH for Supplying key mRNA Synthesis Reagents

Seegene and Hamilton Signs Agreement for Developing Molecular Diagnostics System

Transgenomic and Precipio Diagnostics Agrees to Merge

Sedia Biosciences and Floragenex Completes Merger

Interpace Diagnostics Group Completes the Launch of PanDNA®

WuXi AppTec's Laboratory Testing Division Enters into a Distributor Agreement with AutoGenomics

Danaher Corporation Enters into Merger Agreement with Cepheid

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. Extends Agreement with LabCorpLH

Agilent Technologies Agrees with Burning Rock to Develop Cancer Diagnostics in China

Bio-Techne to Acquire Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Myriad Acquires Sividon Diagnostics

Siemens Acquires Neo New Oncology

Luminex to Acquire Nanosphere

DiaSorin Completes Acquisition of Focus Diagnostics

Avant Acquires Amarantus Diagnostics

HTG to Collaborate With Bristol-Myers Squibb

Miroculus to Acquire Kapplex

Cepheid's Xpert® MRSA NxG Gets European Approval

SpeeDx Collaborates with Goffin Molecular

FDA Approves BD's Totalys™

BioFire Diagnostics' FilmArray® Obtains CE Mark Approval

Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix

Qiagen Collaborates with Mirati

BioGenex to Commence Operations from India Center

Illumina Collaborates with investors to Launch GRAIL



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Abbott Molecular (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Cepheid (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Grifols International, S.A. (Spain)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

QuestDiagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

The ELITechGroup (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics in Blood Screening by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics in Blood Screening by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics in Blood Screening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics in Cancer Screening by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics in Cancer Screening by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics in Cancer Screening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

US Molecular Diagnostics Market Maintain its Growth Momentum

Table 40: Diagnoses of HIV Infection in the US (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: AIDS Stage 3 Diagnoses in the US (2011-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: New Cancer Cases in the US by State (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Number of Deaths Related to Major Types of Cancer in US by State: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation in the US: An Overview

Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor

Table 44: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto Molecular Diagnostics

US Personalized Medicine Market to Witness Significant Growth

Companion Diagnostics Market in the US

List of FDA Approved Complementary and Companion Diagnostic Assays

Burgeoning Potential for Genetic Testing

Direct-to-Consumer Testing - A Growing Market

Epidemic Proportion of Cancer in the US - Key Driver for Cancer Genetic Testing

Table 46: New Cancer Cases by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Cancer Related Deaths by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Insurance Coverage for Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Testing

List of FDA-Cleared CF MDx Tests

Molecular Diagnostics Tests Gaining Share in STD Testing Domain

HPV Testing Market - A Review

Table 48: Prevalence of HPV in the US by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Prevalence of HPV16 and HPV18 in the US by Cytology (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

List of FDA Approved HPV MDx Tests

Regulatory Environment

FDA Regulations

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)

Table 50: Number of CLIA-Certified Laboratories in the US by Certificate Type: (January 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: CLIA-Certified Laboratories in the US (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Labs by Lab Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Genetic Testing

FDA to Implement Strict Measures for Cervical Cancer Screening Tests

Limited Reimbursements - A Major Hindrance

New MoPath Codes for Reimbursement for Molecular Diagnostics Tests

Product Launches/Approvals

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: The US Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: The US 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Cancer Incidence in Canada: Opportunity Indicator

Table 55: New Cancer Cases in Canada (2017E): Breakdown of Cancer Incidence by Gender and Affected Site (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Province: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Age Group: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Gender and Affected Site (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Canadian Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Demographics Drive Market Growth

Table 62: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14 Years, 15-24 Years, 25-54 Years, 55-64 Years, 65 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Japanese Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Insight into Molecular Diagnostics Markets in Europe

Table 67: Molecular Diagnostics Tests: Percentage Share Breakdown by Function (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Scenario in Europe for Companion Diagnostics

Companion Diagnostics: Select European Players with Strong Biomarker Pipeline

The Need for Improving Reimbursement Policies

Increasing Testing Needs of the Elderly: Business Case for Molecular Diagnostics

Table 68: EU-28 Country-wise Statistics of 65+ Population as % of Total Population: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PCR Reagents in Europe: An Overview

Automated Systems Gain Preeminence

Oncology-based Molecular Diagnostics Holds Immense Potential

Table 69: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe: 2012-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Europe Heading towards Massive Improvements in Personalized Medicine

Personalized Medicine Big on EU Agenda - A Peek into EC Investments in This Space

HPV Testing in Europe: An Overview

Table 70: HPV Testing Market in Europe by Region (2014): Breakdown by Number of Women Tested with Normal Cytology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: HPV Testing Market in Europe by Region (2014): Breakdown by Number of Women Tested with Low-Grade Lesions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: HPV Testing Market in Europe by Region (2014): Breakdown by Number of Women Tested with High-Grade Lesions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: HPV Testing Market in Europe by Region (2014): Breakdown by Number of Women Tested with Cervical Cancer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Select CE-Marked HPV Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Cervical Cancer Screening in Europe - A Review

Table 74: Key Facts on Cervical Cancer in Europe: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Cervical Cancer Incidence and Mortality in European Countries (2012)

Table 76: Prevalence of Cervical Cancer in European Countries (2012)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: European 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: European Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: European 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: French Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: French 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: German Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: German 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Italian Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: The UK Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Spain - Poised to become a Reckoning Force in Personalized Medicines

Grifols International, S.A. (Spain) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Spanish Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 98: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Russian Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch/Approval

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

A Prelude into Asia-Pacific Market:

Healthcare Spending in Asia-Pacific: On the Rise

In-vitro Diagnostics Market: India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Molecular Diagnostics Testing Opens New World of Possibilities

Recent Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Market: A Quick Review

Novel Genetic Testing Methods

Development of Personalized Healthcare Approaches

Molecular Painting for Genetic Diagnosis of Diseases

New Technique to Detect H1N1 Virus

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market on the Growth Curve

HPV Testing in China: An Overview

Government Support Drives Personalized Medicine Market in China

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 110: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Chinese Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Focus on the Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market

Molecular Diagnostic Market in India to Witness Significant Growth

Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell

Growing Investments in Pharmacogenomics Research Drives Personalized Medicine

Indian Scientific Research towards Functional Genomics and Proteomics

Automation - The Emerging Trend in IVD Industry

HPV Testing Market: An Overview

Table 113: HPV in India - Breakdown of Type-Distribution and HPV Prevalence (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazilian IVD Market on the Rise

B.Market Analytics

Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 158) The United States (95) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (47) - France (5) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (1)

