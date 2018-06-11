Global Molecular Diagnostics Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Molecular Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by the following Applications: Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening, and Other Applications.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMérieux SA
- Cepheid
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Grifols International, S.A.
MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MCP-1226 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market on a Steady Growth Path
Table 1: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Immunochemistry, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Hematology, Microbiology, and Hemostasis (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Molecular Diagnostics - A Rapidly Expanding Segment of the IVD Market
PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
Current and Future Analysis
Leading Players
US and Europe - Leaders in Molecular Diagnostics Adoption
Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects
Major Growth Drivers
Key Market Trends in a Nutshell
Major Technology Trends
Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth
Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market
Based on Test Location
Product Innovations Rife in POC Molecular Diagnostics Market
Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics - A Boon for the Industry
Major Challenges
Market Outlook
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Table 3: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market
The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine
Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area
Table 7: Leading Personalized Medicines Worldwide (2015-2017): Annual Sales of Select Leading Medicines in US$ Million (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine
List of FDA Approved Complementary and Companion Diagnostic Assays
Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics
Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth
Table 8: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance
New Developments in Proteomics Technologies
New Applications Hold Promising Potential
Molecular Diagnostics for Lymphoid Malignancies
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
List of Fully Automated and Rapid Molecular Diagnostics
Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property
Molecular Diagnostics - Moving from Centralization to Decentralization
Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers - A Stumbling Block
3. APPLICATION AREAS OF MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
Infectious Diseases
Bright Prospects Ahead for Molecular Diagnostics for Testing Infectious Diseases
Leading Players
Key Trends
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
Table 10: Comparison of Different Parameters for Select C. diff MDx Tests
Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Ample Growth Opportunities
Table 11: HIV Prevalence and Incidence Statistics by Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: HIV Prevalence among the Global Adult Population: 2011-2016
Table 13: Regional Data about HIV and AIDS (2016)
Infectious Disease Testing - A Major Driver of Molecular Diagnostics Market
Select FDA-Cleared Molecular Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases
Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market
Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing
HPV Testing: A Fast Growing Segment in the Molecular Diagnostic Testing Market
List of Select HPV Molecular Diagnostic Tests by Company and Technique
Cervical Cancer: Rising Incidence & Mortality Enhances Need for Testing
Major Risk Factors to HPV/Cervical Cancer
Table 14: Number of New Cervical Cancer Cases in the World by Region and Age Group (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Age-Standardized Cervical Cancer Incidence Rates (2012): Breakdown by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Worldwide Cervical Cancer Mortality by Leading Countries (2012): Ranked by Number of Deaths (in '000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
HPV Testing for Primary Screening Indication Bodes Well for the Market's Growth
Archaic TB Diagnostic Methods Opens Up Opportunities for Molecular Diagnostics
List of Select Commercially-Available TB Diagnostics
An Overview of Select TB Diagnostics
Molecular POC Testing for Infectious Diseases: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential
PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Blood Screening
Molecular based Tests Ingrain Roots in Blood Donor Screening Segment
Cancer Screening & Diagnosis
Overview
Molecular Tests Lead the Way for Cancer IVD Market Growth
Molecular Markers to Enhance Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis
Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics: The Propitious Segment
List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer
Table 17: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Popularity of Chemo-Sensitivity Testing of CTCs
Cervical Cancer Screening: Focus on Detection of CIN2 and CIN3 Cancers
Other Testing Applications
Genetic Disease Testing Applications
Overview
Pharmacogenomics - Prognosis Based on Genomics
Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market
Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter
List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease
Genetic Testing - An Indispensible Tool for Cystic Fibrosis
Table 19: Most Common Mutations and Worldwide Frequency (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Genetic Testing Plays Pivotal Role in Diagnosing Inherited Conditions
Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - The Way Ahead
Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance
PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of Antimicrobial Agents
4. COMPETITION IN THE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET
An Overview of Competitive Landscape in Molecular Diagnostics
Table 20: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Leading Player (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Value Sales for Roche, Qiagen, Abbott, GenProbe, Siemens, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Other Noteworthy Companies
Cepheid: Unquestioned Leader in the Rapid and Automated MDx Market
Qiagen: The Leading Player in the Global HPV MDx Market
Comparative Analysis of Select HPV MDx Tests
Competitive Dynamics in the C. difficile Testing Market
Table 21: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Clostridium difficile by Leading Player (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Becton Dickinson, Cepheid, Meridian, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
List of Select Molecular C. difficile Test Products
Competition in the Blood Screening MDx Market
Table 22: Global Blood Screening MDx Market by Leading Players (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Grifols, Roche, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pharmaceutical Firms Carving Their Niche in Molecular Diagnostic Market
Competitive Landscape in the Global RT-PCR Market
Table 23: Leading Players in Global RT-PCR Instruments Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life Sciences Research by Leading Players - Thermo Fischer, Bio-Rad, Roche, Agilent, Qiagen and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Real-Time PCR Products by Company
Competition Heats Up in dPCR Market
Table 24: Leading dPCR Systems at a Glance
Life Sciences Companies Eye on Lucrative Prostate Cancer MDx Market
Consolidation Activity Continues to Strengthen Driven by New Entrants
Major M&A Transactions in Molecular Diagnostics: 2011-2018
5. PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Molecular Diagnostics - Definition & Scope
Molecular Diagnostics - Impact on Healthcare
Utility of Molecular Diagnostic Tests
Background of Molecular Diagnostics
Types of Molecular Diagnostics
Conventional Diagnostics Vs. Molecular Diagnostics
Unabated Developments in Molecular Diagnostics Technology
Signal Amplification Technologies
PCR - New Developments
Quantitative Real-Time PCR for Molecular Diagnostics
Signal Detection and Quantification
Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis
Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Analysis
Digital PCR
Non-PCR Methods
Other Signal Amplification Technologies
DNA Probe Based Products
Direct Detection of Specific Nucleic Acid Sequences
Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection
DNA Sequencing and Gene Detection
Arrays of Immobilized Probes (DNA Chips) in Gene Detection
RNA Diagnostics
Complementary Molecular Diagnostic Technologies
Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)
DNA Biochips/Microarrays
Biosensors
Proteomic Technologies for Molecular Diagnostics
Nanotechnology for Molecular Diagnostics
Technologies on the Anvil
Haplotype Analysis - A Distant Possibility
Chronic Multi-Gene Defects Now Diagnosable
Whole Genome Sequencing - A Boon or a Bane to Genetic Testing?
6. PRODUCT APPROVALS/INTRODUCTIONS
Mobidiag Unveils Novodiag Solution
QIAGEN Unveils QFT-Plus
Interpace Diagnostics Launches Lung Cancer Test
Selfdiagnostics Introduces STD Multitest
Multiplicom Releases Extended CE-IVD Certification for all BRCA Testing Needs
Admera Health Introduces OncoGxSelect™ at the AMP 2016 Annual Meeting
Interpace Diagnostics Launches Two New Thyroid Services
Abbott Completes the Launch of Alinity™
Bio-Rad Introduces Amplichek I Quality Control
Qiagen Introduces New Diagnostic Test for Cervical Cancer
GE Showcases Discovery MI and Discovery NM/CT 670 CZT
Quest Launches New Tests for Determining Hereditary Cancer
Predictive Launches Test for Spine Deformities
LabCorp® Introduces Epi proColon®
Agena Rolls Out MassARRAY® Dx
Rosetta Introduces Three New Diagnostic Offerings
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Randox Partner with Bosch to Introduce Vivalytic
Eurofins Acquires NMDL-LCPL
QIAGEN N.V Acquires STAT-Dx
Siemens Healthineers Acquires Fast Track Diagnostics
General Atomics Buys Assets of Xagenic, Inc
QIAGEN Establish Custom Solutions Business
Abbott Acquires Alere, Inc
Biocartis Extends Partnership with ETPL
Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement with Agendia on Molecular Cancer Diagnostics
AID Partners Capital Takes over Israeli Medical Diagnostic
Agilent Technologies Acquires Multiplicom N.V
ELITechGroup agrees with Abbott's Molecular Business, for Distributing Molecular Diagnostic Reagents
Miragen Therapeutics and Signal Genetics Agrees to Merge
New England Biolabs® Agrees with AmpTec GmbH for Supplying key mRNA Synthesis Reagents
Seegene and Hamilton Signs Agreement for Developing Molecular Diagnostics System
Transgenomic and Precipio Diagnostics Agrees to Merge
Sedia Biosciences and Floragenex Completes Merger
Interpace Diagnostics Group Completes the Launch of PanDNA®
WuXi AppTec's Laboratory Testing Division Enters into a Distributor Agreement with AutoGenomics
Danaher Corporation Enters into Merger Agreement with Cepheid
Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. Extends Agreement with LabCorpLH
Agilent Technologies Agrees with Burning Rock to Develop Cancer Diagnostics in China
Bio-Techne to Acquire Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Myriad Acquires Sividon Diagnostics
Siemens Acquires Neo New Oncology
Luminex to Acquire Nanosphere
DiaSorin Completes Acquisition of Focus Diagnostics
Avant Acquires Amarantus Diagnostics
HTG to Collaborate With Bristol-Myers Squibb
Miroculus to Acquire Kapplex
Cepheid's Xpert® MRSA NxG Gets European Approval
SpeeDx Collaborates with Goffin Molecular
FDA Approves BD's Totalys™
BioFire Diagnostics' FilmArray® Obtains CE Mark Approval
Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix
Qiagen Collaborates with Mirati
BioGenex to Commence Operations from India Center
Illumina Collaborates with investors to Launch GRAIL
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Abbott Molecular (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Cepheid (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Grifols International, S.A. (Spain)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
QuestDiagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany)
Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
The ELITechGroup (France)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics in Blood Screening by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics in Blood Screening by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics in Blood Screening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics in Cancer Screening by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics in Cancer Screening by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics in Cancer Screening by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
US Molecular Diagnostics Market Maintain its Growth Momentum
Table 40: Diagnoses of HIV Infection in the US (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: AIDS Stage 3 Diagnoses in the US (2011-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: New Cancer Cases in the US by State (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Number of Deaths Related to Major Types of Cancer in US by State: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation in the US: An Overview
Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor
Table 44: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto Molecular Diagnostics
US Personalized Medicine Market to Witness Significant Growth
Companion Diagnostics Market in the US
List of FDA Approved Complementary and Companion Diagnostic Assays
Burgeoning Potential for Genetic Testing
Direct-to-Consumer Testing - A Growing Market
Epidemic Proportion of Cancer in the US - Key Driver for Cancer Genetic Testing
Table 46: New Cancer Cases by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Cancer Related Deaths by Gender and Affected Site in the US (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Insurance Coverage for Cystic Fibrosis Genetic Testing
List of FDA-Cleared CF MDx Tests
Molecular Diagnostics Tests Gaining Share in STD Testing Domain
HPV Testing Market - A Review
Table 48: Prevalence of HPV in the US by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Prevalence of HPV16 and HPV18 in the US by Cytology (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
List of FDA Approved HPV MDx Tests
Regulatory Environment
FDA Regulations
Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)
Table 50: Number of CLIA-Certified Laboratories in the US by Certificate Type: (January 2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: CLIA-Certified Laboratories in the US (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Labs by Lab Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Genetic Testing
FDA to Implement Strict Measures for Cervical Cancer Screening Tests
Limited Reimbursements - A Major Hindrance
New MoPath Codes for Reimbursement for Molecular Diagnostics Tests
Product Launches/Approvals
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: The US Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: The US 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Cancer Incidence in Canada: Opportunity Indicator
Table 55: New Cancer Cases in Canada (2017E): Breakdown of Cancer Incidence by Gender and Affected Site (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Province: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Age Group: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Gender and Affected Site (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Canadian Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Demographics Drive Market Growth
Table 62: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14 Years, 15-24 Years, 25-54 Years, 55-64 Years, 65 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Japanese Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Insight into Molecular Diagnostics Markets in Europe
Table 67: Molecular Diagnostics Tests: Percentage Share Breakdown by Function (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Scenario in Europe for Companion Diagnostics
Companion Diagnostics: Select European Players with Strong Biomarker Pipeline
The Need for Improving Reimbursement Policies
Increasing Testing Needs of the Elderly: Business Case for Molecular Diagnostics
Table 68: EU-28 Country-wise Statistics of 65+ Population as % of Total Population: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
PCR Reagents in Europe: An Overview
Automated Systems Gain Preeminence
Oncology-based Molecular Diagnostics Holds Immense Potential
Table 69: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe: 2012-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Europe Heading towards Massive Improvements in Personalized Medicine
Personalized Medicine Big on EU Agenda - A Peek into EC Investments in This Space
HPV Testing in Europe: An Overview
Table 70: HPV Testing Market in Europe by Region (2014): Breakdown by Number of Women Tested with Normal Cytology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: HPV Testing Market in Europe by Region (2014): Breakdown by Number of Women Tested with Low-Grade Lesions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: HPV Testing Market in Europe by Region (2014): Breakdown by Number of Women Tested with High-Grade Lesions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: HPV Testing Market in Europe by Region (2014): Breakdown by Number of Women Tested with Cervical Cancer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
List of Select CE-Marked HPV Molecular Diagnostic Tests
Cervical Cancer Screening in Europe - A Review
Table 74: Key Facts on Cervical Cancer in Europe: 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Cervical Cancer Incidence and Mortality in European Countries (2012)
Table 76: Prevalence of Cervical Cancer in European Countries (2012)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: European Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: European 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: European Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: European 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: French Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: French 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: German Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: German 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Italian Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: The UK Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Spain - Poised to become a Reckoning Force in Personalized Medicines
Grifols International, S.A. (Spain) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 95: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Spanish Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 98: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Russian Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch/Approval
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
A Prelude into Asia-Pacific Market:
Healthcare Spending in Asia-Pacific: On the Rise
In-vitro Diagnostics Market: India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Molecular Diagnostics Testing Opens New World of Possibilities
Recent Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Market: A Quick Review
Novel Genetic Testing Methods
Development of Personalized Healthcare Approaches
Molecular Painting for Genetic Diagnosis of Diseases
New Technique to Detect H1N1 Virus
B.Market Analytics
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
In-Vitro Diagnostics Market on the Growth Curve
HPV Testing in China: An Overview
Government Support Drives Personalized Medicine Market in China
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 110: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Chinese Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
A Focus on the Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market
Molecular Diagnostic Market in India to Witness Significant Growth
Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell
Growing Investments in Pharmacogenomics Research Drives Personalized Medicine
Indian Scientific Research towards Functional Genomics and Proteomics
Automation - The Emerging Trend in IVD Industry
HPV Testing Market: An Overview
Table 113: HPV in India - Breakdown of Type-Distribution and HPV Prevalence (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazilian IVD Market on the Rise
B.Market Analytics
Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Rest of World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening and Other Applications Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 158) The United States (95) Canada (3) Japan (1) Europe (47) - France (5) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (1)
