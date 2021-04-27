Global Molecular Diagnostics Markets & Technologies Report 2021-2030 - Considerable Interest in Developing Rapid Diagnostic Methods for Point-of-Care and Biowarfare Agents

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics - Technologies, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and evaluates the molecular diagnostics technologies that will play an important role in the practice of medicine, public health, pharmaceutical industry, forensics and biological warfare in the 21st century.

This includes several polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), peptide nucleic acids (PNA), electrochemical detection of DNA, sequencing, mitochondrial DNA, biochips, nanotechnology and proteomic technologies.



Initial applications of molecular diagnostics were mostly for infections but are now increasing in the areas of genetic disorders, preimplantation screening and cancer. Genetic screening tests, despite some restrictions, is a promising area for future expansion of in vitro diagnostic market. Molecular diagnostics is being combined with therapeutics and forms an important component of integrated healthcare.

Molecular diagnostic technologies are also involved in the development of personalized medicine based on pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics. Currently, there has been considerable interest in developing rapid diagnostic methods for point-of-care and biowarfare agents such as anthrax. Molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19 are described.



The number of companies involved in molecular diagnostics has increased remarkably during the past few years. More than 1,000 companies have been identified to be involved in developing molecular diagnostics and 268 of these are profiled in the report along with tabulation of 657 collaborations. Despite the strict regulation, most of the development in molecular diagnostics has taken place in the United States, which has the largest number of companies.



The markets for molecular diagnostics technologies are difficult to estimate. Molecular diagnostics markets overlap with markets for non-molecular diagnostic technologies in the in vitro diagnostic market and are less well defined than those for pharmaceuticals. Molecular diagnostic markets are analyzed for 2020 according to technologies, applications and geographical regions. Forecasts are made up to 2030. A major portion of the molecular diagnostic market can be attributed to advances in genomics and proteomics. Biochip and nanobiotechnology are expected to make a significant contribution to the growth of molecular diagnostics.



Benefits of this report

This report has evolved during the past 25 years, profiting from feedback by numerous readers and experts.

The most comprehensive and up-to-date one-stop source of information on technical and commercial aspects of molecular diagnostics.

Includes profiles of 268 companies, the largest number in any report on this topic.

500 references, cited in the report are included in the bibliography.

The text is supplemented by 103 tables and 17 figures.

Who should read this report?

Chief executive officers of molecular diagnostic companies.

Business development executives of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Executives of companies involved in developing integration of diagnosis and treatment as well as those interested in personalized medicine.

Officers of genomic and proteomic companies interested in diagnostic technologies.

Research scientists involved in the application of molecular diagnostic technologies.

Planners of healthcare services.

Key Topics Covered:

Part One

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

Definitions and scope of the subject

Historical evolution of molecular diagnostics

Molecular biology relevant to molecular diagnostics

DNA

DNA polymerases

Restriction endonucleases

RNA

RNA polymerases

Non-coding RNAs

DNA transcription

Chromosomes

Chromatin

Extrachromosomal DNA

Telomeres

Mitochondrial DNA

Genes

The genetic code

Gene expression

The human genome

ENCODE

Variations in the human genome

Variations in DNA sequences

Single nucleotide polymorphisms

Haplotyping

Copy number variations in the human genome

Genotype and haplotypes

Genomic imprinting

Insertions and deletions in the human genome

Complex chromosomal rearrangements

Large scale variation in human genome

Structural variations in the human genome

Replication of the DNA helix

Transposons

Epigenetics/epigenomics

DNA methylation

Proteins

Proteomics

Monoclonal antibodies

Aptamers

Basics of molecular diagnostics

Tracking DNA: the Southern blot

Pulsed-field gel electrophoresis

DNA Probes

The polymerase chain reaction

Basic Principles of PCR

Target selection

Detection of amplified DNA

Impact of human genome project on molecular diagnostics

Mapping and sequencing of structural variation from human genomes

1000 Genomes Project

Human Variome Project

Role of bioinformatics in molecular diagnostics

Systems biology approach to molecular diagnostics

Synthetic biology and molecular diagnostics

Biomarkers

Applications of molecular diagnostics

2. Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

3. Biochips, Biosensors, and Nanobiotechnology

4. Proteomic Technologies for Molecular Diagnostics

5. Molecular Diagnosis of Genetic Disorders

6. Molecular diagnosis of cardiovascular disorders

7. Molecular Diagnosis of Infections

8. Molecular Diagnosis of Cancer

9. Molecular Diagnostics in Biopharmaceutical Industry & Healthcare

10. Molecular Diagnostics in Forensic Medicine and Biological Warfare

11. References

Part Two

12. Ethics, Patents and Regulatory issues

13. Markets for Molecular Diagnostics

14. Companies involved in molecular diagnostics

