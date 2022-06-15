Global Molecular Diagnostics Markets Report 2022: A $30+ Billion Market by 2027 - Rising Focus on R&D and Growing Funding and Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Jun 15, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Technology (PCR, INAAT, NGS, ISH), Application (Infectious, Oncology, Genetic Testing), End User (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2027 from USD 23.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing use of PoC diagnostic tests, the rising funding for R&D in molecular diagnostics, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario and the high cost of instruments may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The DNA sequencing & NGS segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the molecular diagnostics market, by technology, during the forecast period
The molecular diagnostics market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), in situ hybridization (ISH), DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, and other technologies. The DNA sequencing & NGS segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Factors such as the growing focus of key market players on developing and launching diagnostic NGS kits and panels, increasing applications of sequencing in genomics research, and the increasing focus on molecular-targeted drugs/therapies (personalized medicine) contribute to the growth of this segment.
Oncology testing segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on applications, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into infectious disease diagnostics, oncology testing, genetic testing, and other applications.
The oncology testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the growing focus on personalized medicine contribute to the growth of this market segment.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period.
This can be attributed to factors such as continuously rising healthcare expenditures, government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, an increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and strengthening research bases for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, supportive government regulations will further aid the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer
- Rising Focus on R&D and Growing Funding in Molecular Diagnostics
- Growing Awareness of Early Disease Diagnosis in Developing Countries
- Rising Technological Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics
- Increasing Use of PoC Diagnostic Tests
Restraints
- Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
- High Cost of Instruments
Opportunities
- Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
Challenges
- Changing Regulatory Landscape
- Operational Barriers
- Introduction of Alternative Technologies
Impact of COVID-19 on the Molecular Diagnostics Market
Pricing Analysis
Patent Analysis
- List of Major Patents for Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technologies
- List of Major Patents
Company Profiles
Key Players
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Hologic, Inc.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Biomerieux Sa
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
Other Players
- Illumina, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Grifols, S.A.
- Quidel Corporation
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Diasorin S.P.A.
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Genetic Signatures
- Mdxhealth
- Htg Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
- Biocartis Nv
- Tbg Diagnostics Limited
- Vela Diagnostics
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Elitechgroup
- Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.
- Savyon Diagnostics
- Abacus Diagnostica Oy
- Geneombio Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
