Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter molecular diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Molecular Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Molecular Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Molecular Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Molecular Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Molecular Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 7650 online deal records of actual Molecular Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Molecular Diagnostics partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



Report scope



Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Molecular Diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Molecular Diagnostics deals

Access to Molecular Diagnostics contract documents

Leading Molecular Diagnostics deals by value since 2014

Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Molecular Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Molecular Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Molecular Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Molecular Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Molecular Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Molecular Diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Molecular Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Molecular Diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Molecular Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Molecular Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Molecular Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Molecular Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molecular Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Molecular Diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Molecular Diagnostics deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Molecular Diagnostics deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty

Appendix 4 - Molecular Diagnostics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions



