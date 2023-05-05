Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $313.7 Million by 2030 at a 6.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total size of the molecular quality controls market was USD 191.2 million in 2022, which will reach USD 313.7 million by 2030, propelling at a rate of 6.4% in the years to come.



The independent controls category had the largest share of about 40% in 2022. This is due to the fact that they are produced independently of calibrators, instruments, and reagents, and tests have the supreme sensitivity rate as a result of their tremendously precise, unbiased, and independent valuation of a testing system's or technique's performance.



The single-analyte controls category had a share of over 60%, in 2022, and it will maintain the same in the years to come. This is for the reason that hospitals often use singleplex assays; and with the use of single-analyte, they have benefits for example, easy investigation and understanding and decreased chance of cross-responsiveness, amongst others.



Multi-analyte will witness stable growth rate, about 7%, in the years to come. This can be owing to the progressions in tech and the expansion of new multi-analyte and multi-instrument controls. Clinical labs can save money by the use of these state-of-the-art devices, which integrate frequent instrument-specific controls into a single instrument.



Additionally, by doing away with the necessity for separate quality control actions for each analyte, these controls are responsible for less time consumption.

The diagnostic labs dominated the molecular quality controls market, about 35%, in 2022.

This is due to the fact that the existence of numerous accredited labs in dissimilar regions, which concentrates in services with the use of molecular technology; QC procedures are employed more frequently; regulatory actions are happening more regularly; molecular diagnostics are becoming more expensive; and Alzheimer, diabetes, and cancer cases are increasing, leading to the opening up of numerous labs every year.



North America dominated the industry with about 45%, in 2022. This is because of the high incorporation of leading-edge infra, the enhanced quantity of diagnostic facilities, and the improved count of authorized clinical labs in the region.



Furthermore, the cutting-edge medical facilities in Canada and the U.S., the existence of top manufacturers, and easy access to improved products and techs drive the regional market. In North America, the U.S. has a higher revenue due to large patient population.



Europe follows North America. This is chiefly credited to the snowballing cancer research and related biomarkers and the increasing cancer cases. A study has claimed that there will be a boom in cancer prevalence in Europe, because of the increasing elderly population, as they are prone to long-lasting ailments.



It is because of the increasing count of accredited clinical labs, the demand for molecular quality control will be on the rise in the years to come.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Scope



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/Kols



Chapter 5. Market Indicators



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook



Chapter 7. Global Market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market Revenue, by Product Type (2017-2030)

7.2.1. Instrument-Specific Controls Market Revenue, by Type (2017-2030)

7.3. Market Revenue, by Analyte Type (2017-2030)

7.4. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)

7.5. Market Revenue, by End-user (2017-2030)

7.6. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)



Chapter 8. North America Market



Chapter 9. Europe Market



Chapter 10. APAC Market



Chapter 11. Latam Market



Chapter 12. MEA Market

Companies Mentioned

LGC Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Zeptometrix LLC

Quidel Corporation

Business Overview

Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc.

Microbiologics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qnostics Ltd.

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Biomerieux Sa

Anchor Molecular

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acw6ng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets