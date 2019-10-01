Global Molecular Testing Markets for Infectious Diseases, 2019-2024 Featuring Abbott, bioMrieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid, Meridian, Qiagen, Quidel, Roche
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Testing Markets for Infectious Diseases (Sepsis, Respiratory Diseases, HIV, Hepatitis, TB Testing, STIs and Other Tests)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over half of the revenues earned in molecular diagnostics are earned by companies marketing tests to detect infectious disease. This report examines the market opportunity for those tests, the companies that sell them, trends in the market and details segment-level market sizing and forecasts.
Test Segments: Market Sizing and Forecasts
There are several segments where testing at the molecular level has thrived, including the following:
- HPV Testing
- CT/NG Testing
- Molecular Hepatitis Testing
- HIV Testing
- Hospital Acquired Infections and Sepsis Testing
- Respiratory Diseases Testing
- Mycobacteria/Tuberculosis Testing
Companies covered in this report include:
- Abbott
- bioMrieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Meridian
- Qiagen
- Quidel
- Roche
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- The Global Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market
- Test Segments
- Emerging Trends Influencing the Market Landscape
Chapter Two: Developments in Molecular Infectious Disease Testing
- Molecular POC: Upstart Competitors
- Prospects for Molecular POC Testing for Infectious Diseases Diagnostics
- Increased Presence of STDs
- Lyme Disease: Major IVD Leaps in with Molecular Solutions
- New Fungal Infection Spotlights Mass Spec and Sequencing
- Updated Influenza Guidelines from the Infectious Diseases Society of America
- PCR-based Assay for Diagnosis of Bacteremia Beats Blood Cultures in Study
- Meridian Acquires GenePOC
- T2Bacteria Study Demonstrates Worth in Recent Study
- Bruker Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Company Hain Lifescience GmbH
- Reimbursement Environment for Molecular Diagnostics
- New Project Uses Sequencing for TB Diagnosis in Emerging Nations
- Growing Microhospital Business Beckons Clinical Labs
- New Eight Bacteria Gram-Negative Test Cleared by FDA
- Clinical Utility of Molecular Diagnostics
- AI Assisting with Molecular Colorectal Diagnosis
Chapter Three: Markets for Molecular Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Market Analysis - Global
- CT/NG, HPV and Women's Health
- Hepatitis
- HIV
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
- Respiratory Diseases
- Mycobacteria/Tuberculosis
Chapter Four: Company Profiles
- Abbott Diagnostics
- The Molecular Diagnostics Business Post-Acquisition of Alere
- Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)
- Business Segments
- Molecular Diagnostics Focus
- bioMerieux
- Molecular
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher (Cepheid and Leica Biosystems)
- Life Sciences Business
- Diagnostics Business
- Cepheid
- Leica Biosystems
- Danaher's 2018 Performance and 2019 Expectations
- Acquisitions and Divestments in 2018 / 2019
- Meridian Bioscience Inc
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Consumables and Related Revenues
- Automation Platform and Instrumentation
- Molecular Diagnostics Applications
- Applied Testing
- Pharma and Academia
- New Developments (in 2018 until mid-2019)
- Developments in Automation Systems
- Bioinformatics Solutions
- Quidel Corporation
- Roche Diagnostics
- Global Access Program for HIV
- Core Molecular
- cobas Liat System - POC
- Partnering with Information Technology
- Product Launches in 2018
