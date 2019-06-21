Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market 2019-2024: Growing demand from the Agrochemicals and Personal Care Industry

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monochloroacetic Acid Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for monochloroacetic acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024



One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from the agrochemicals and personal care industry. On the flipside, hazardous effects of monochloroacetic acid is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Personal care and pharmaceuticals industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Usage of cyanoacetic acid is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India .

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Industry

Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) is used to make surfactants, particularly mild betaine amphoteric surfactants. Heating MCA with sodium or potassium hydrogen sulphide produces thioglycolic acid. Thioglycolic acid and its derivatives are used in the production of hair care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, and hair masks.

Additionally, rising disposable income, rising awareness of beauty products, changes in consumption patterns, impact of globalization on lifestyles, and changing retail landscape in the developing countries (such as India , Thailand , Vietnam ) are likely to boost the demand for personal care products in the coming years. This in turn, is expected to increase the demand for MCA from the personal care sector of the region.

, , ) are likely to boost the demand for personal care products in the coming years. This in turn, is expected to increase the demand for MCA from the personal care sector of the region. MCA is also required in the pharmaceuticals sector for the production of ibuprofen/brufen, dichlophenac sodium, caffeine, vitamins (e.g. vitamin B), glycine, N-(P-hydroxyphenyl)-glycine (METOL), and maleanates.

Hence, considering the aforementioned factors, with the increasing demand for personal care products, the demand for monochloroacetic acid is likely to rise, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) has witnessed an increase in the past few years in China , majorly because of the increasing demand from personal care and pharmaceutical sector.

region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) has witnessed an increase in the past few years in , majorly because of the increasing demand from personal care and pharmaceutical sector. The increasing concerns for hygiene and cleanliness have led to the growth in demand for personal care products, detergents, and washing soaps. This is likely to boost the demand for MCA owing to its requirement in the production of these personal care products.

Moreover, AkzoNobel is likely to expand the capacity of its 100,000 ton/year MCA plant in Shanghai , after the Indian plant starts commercial operations in 2019.

, after the Indian plant starts commercial operations in 2019. Therefore, considering the aforementioned factors, the demand for monochloroacetic acid is expected to witness a rapid increase in Asia-Pacific , during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The monochloroacetic acid market is partially fragmented with no single player accounting for a significant share of the market. Some of these major players include Nouryon, Merck KGaA, Alfa Aesar, PCC Group, and TerraTech.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Agrochemicals and Personal Care Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Effects of Monochloroacetic Acid

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Glycine

5.1.2 Cellulose

5.1.3 Surfactants

5.1.4 4 2,4-Dichloro Phenoxy Acetic Acid

5.1.5 Thioglycol Acid

5.1.6 Others

5.2 End-use Industry

5.2.1 Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Agrochemicals

5.2.3 Geological Drillings

5.2.4 Dyes & Detergents

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nouryon

6.4.2 Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.4.3 Archit Organosys

6.4.4 Denak Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Henan HDF Chemical Company, Ltd.

6.4.6 ITALMAR (THAILAND) CO., LTD.

6.4.7 Klorox Chemicals Co., Lmited

6.4.8 Mahalaxmi Industries

6.4.9 Merck KGaA

6.4.10 Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.11 PCC Group

6.4.12 S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.13 Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 TerraTech

6.4.15 The Jiangxi Biochem Co. Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Usage of Cyanoacetic Acid



