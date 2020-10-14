Global Monoclonal Antibodies Industry
Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market to Reach $142.2 Billion by 2027
Oct 14, 2020, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Monoclonal Antibodies estimated at US$100.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$142.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Inflammatory Disease, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$44.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817883/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Monoclonal Antibodies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Microbial Disease Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Microbial Disease segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 462-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Diagnostics, Inc.
Core Laboratory
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Amgen, Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis International AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817883/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Monoclonal Antibodies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Monoclonal Antibodies Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Inflammatory Disease (Indication) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Inflammatory Disease (Indication) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Inflammatory Disease (Indication) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Cancer (Indication) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cancer (Indication) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Cancer (Indication) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Microbial Disease (Indication) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Microbial Disease (Indication) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Microbial Disease (Indication) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Indications (Indication) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Indications (Indication) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Indications (Indication) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Humanized (Source) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Humanized (Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Humanized (Source) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Human (Source) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Human (Source) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Human (Source) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Chimeric (Source) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Chimeric (Source) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Chimeric (Source) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Murine (Source) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Murine (Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Murine (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Diagnostic (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Diagnostic (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Diagnostic (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Therapeutic (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Therapeutic (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Therapeutic (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in the United States by
Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in the United States by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Monoclonal Antibodies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Review
by Indication in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Review
by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Monoclonal Antibodies: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Monoclonal Antibodies: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Monoclonal Antibodies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 62: Japanese Monoclonal Antibodies Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Indication:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Monoclonal Antibodies Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2020-2027
Table 77: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 80: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Monoclonal Antibodies Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in France by Indication:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis by
Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in France by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Monoclonal Antibodies Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Indication for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Indication:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Monoclonal Antibodies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Indication for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Monoclonal Antibodies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Monoclonal Antibodies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Monoclonal Antibodies Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Review
by Indication in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Review
by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish Monoclonal Antibodies Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Russia by
Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Russia by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Monoclonal Antibodies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2020-2027
Table 140: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 143: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Asia-Pacific by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Asia-Pacific by
Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Monoclonal Antibodies Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Indication
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Monoclonal Antibodies Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Review
by Indication in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Review
by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Indication
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 180: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 183: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monoclonal
Antibodies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Indication for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Share Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monoclonal
Antibodies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Monoclonal Antibodies in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 197: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Monoclonal Antibodies Market by
Indication: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Latin American Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Monoclonal Antibodies Market by
Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2020-2027
Table 209: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Monoclonal Antibodies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 212: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Monoclonal Antibodies Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 215: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Brazil by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Brazil by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Monoclonal Antibodies Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 226: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Indication for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication: 2020 to
2027
Table 236: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rest of Latin
America by Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Share Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to
2027
Table 239: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Rest of Latin
America by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Monoclonal Antibodies Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Monoclonal Antibodies Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 243: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 245: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Indication: 2020 to
2027
Table 248: The Middle East Monoclonal Antibodies Historic
Market by Indication in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: The Middle East Monoclonal Antibodies Historic
Market by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 252: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Monoclonal Antibodies Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 254: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Monoclonal Antibodies: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Indication
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Indication for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Market for Monoclonal Antibodies: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Monoclonal Antibodies Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Iranian Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Monoclonal Antibodies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817883/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker