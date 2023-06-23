Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Landscape Assessment 2023: Developments, Trends, Competitors and Products

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies - Competitive Landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 230+ drugs in the competitive landscape for monoclonal antibodies. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

A selection of companies profiled in this report includes:

Novartis

Gmax Biopharm

Omeros Corporation

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD)

Disc Medicine

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Alexion

AstraZeneca

Chinook Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk

Merck KGaA

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

Report Highlights:

In March 2023 , Shanghai - Jacos Pharmaceuticals (1167.HK) announced a clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination therapy of Si's CD73 monoclonal antibody JAB-BX102 and Merck's PD-1 inhibitor KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). This clinical study will evaluate the clinical effect of JAB-BX102 in combination with KEYTRUDA in advanced solid tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will provide KEYTRUDA.

, - Jacos Pharmaceuticals (1167.HK) announced a clinical collaboration with Merck to evaluate the combination therapy of Si's CD73 monoclonal antibody JAB-BX102 and Merck's PD-1 inhibitor KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). This clinical study will evaluate the clinical effect of JAB-BX102 in combination with KEYTRUDA in advanced solid tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will provide KEYTRUDA. In March 2023 , Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2096.HK) announced that Simcere Zaiming, an innovative oncology pharmaceutical company of Simcere has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ , USA) to evaluate the combination of SIM0235, a potential first-in-class humanized anti-tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2) monoclonal antibody, and MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced solid tumors and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited (2096.HK) announced that Simcere Zaiming, an innovative oncology pharmaceutical company of Simcere has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., , USA) to evaluate the combination of SIM0235, a potential first-in-class humanized anti-tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2) monoclonal antibody, and MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced solid tumors and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). In March 2023 , BioNTech SE and OncoC4 announced that they had entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize OncoC4's next-generation anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody candidate, ONC-392, as monotherapy or combination therapy in various cancer indications. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.

, BioNTech SE and OncoC4 announced that they had entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize OncoC4's next-generation anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody candidate, ONC-392, as monotherapy or combination therapy in various cancer indications. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances. In February 2023 , Vir Biotechnology announced that the research collaboration agreement established with GSK in 2020 had been amended to reflect that Vir will continue its ongoing efforts to discover, develop and advance next-generation solutions for COVID-19 and other potential coronavirus outbreaks, independently or with other partners. Together, the Companies will continue working to ensure ongoing access to sotrovimab for patients around the world, where authorized, and to develop new therapies for influenza and other respiratory diseases.

, Vir Biotechnology announced that the research collaboration agreement established with GSK in 2020 had been amended to reflect that Vir will continue its ongoing efforts to discover, develop and advance next-generation solutions for COVID-19 and other potential coronavirus outbreaks, independently or with other partners. Together, the Companies will continue working to ensure ongoing access to sotrovimab for patients around the world, where authorized, and to develop new therapies for influenza and other respiratory diseases. In January 2023 , CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced CARsgen's execution of a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ("Roche") to evaluate CARsgen's investigational drug AB011, that received IND clearance globally, in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will be responsible for operation and conduct of the trial while both companies co-share the costs of the AB011 treatment arms in the study. As part of the clinical collaboration, CARsgen's proprietary CLDN18.2 IHC test kit, which has showed excellent specificity and sensitivity profiles, will be applied to evaluate CLDN18.2 expression in the gastric cancer patients.

, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited announced CARsgen's execution of a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ("Roche") to evaluate CARsgen's investigational drug AB011, that received IND clearance globally, in combination with atezolizumab, Roche's PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction carcinoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will be responsible for operation and conduct of the trial while both companies co-share the costs of the AB011 treatment arms in the study. As part of the clinical collaboration, CARsgen's proprietary CLDN18.2 IHC test kit, which has showed excellent specificity and sensitivity profiles, will be applied to evaluate CLDN18.2 expression in the gastric cancer patients. and more...

Company and Product Profiles

Marketed Therapies:

Bristol Myers Squibb

OPDIVO

GSK

NUCALA

Pipeline Therapies:

Novartis

Ianalumab



Iscalimab

Novo Nordisk

Ziltivekimab

Disc Medicine

DISC-0974

Chinook Therapeutics

BION-1301

Key Questions Answered:

How many companies are developing Monoclonal antibodies drugs?

How many Monoclonal antibodies drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Monoclonal antibodies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Monoclonal antibodies therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Monoclonal antibodies and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

