Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2023 with a Directory of 1,000+ Deals - Breakdown by Monoclonal Antibodies, Murine mAb, Chimeric mAb, Humanized mAb, Human aAb

26 Jun, 2023

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1000 monoclonal antibody deals.

The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2016, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2016, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading monoclonal antibody deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active monoclonal antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in monoclonal antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific monoclonal antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2016.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody technologies and products.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of monoclonal antibodies deal trends since 2016
  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
  • Access to the structure of monoclonal antibodies agreements
  • Comprehensive access to over 1000 actual monoclonal antibodies deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
  • Identify the leading monoclonal antibody partnering companies
  • Insight into the terms included in a monoclonal antibodies agreement, together with real world clause examples
  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Deal component type
  • Monoclonal antibodies type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise monoclonal antibody rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in monoclonal antibody dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Monoclonal antibody partnering over the years
2.3. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
2.4. Monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type
2.5. Monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for monoclonal antibody partnering
2.6.1 Monoclonal antibody partnering headline values
2.6.2 Monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Monoclonal antibody royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading monoclonal antibody deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top monoclonal antibody deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active monoclonal antibody dealmakers
4.3. Most active monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type
Monoclonal antibodies
Chimeric mAb
Humanized mAb
Human mAb
Murine mAb

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Monoclonal antibody deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Monoclonal antibody deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

