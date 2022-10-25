Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Number of Space Programs Worldwide Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market by Component (Power Amplifiers, LNA, Switches), Material Type (GaAs, InP, GaN), Frequency Band (Ka, S, X), Technology (MESFET, HEMT), Application (Automotive, A&D) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MMIC market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The key factors driving the growth of the MMIC market include increased demand for MMICs from the smartphone industry, the adoption of E band to meet the growing bandwidth requirements of cellular and wireless networks, increased defense spending of countries for the upgrade of their defense inventories, and the growing adoption of next-generation warfare techniques.



The impact of COVID-19 on the overall MMIC market has been varied up until now. COVID-19 has severely impacted the supply chain of consumer electronics, mobile devices, computers, and other electronic devices which are the leading application industries of the MMIC market.

Months of lockdowns and suspension of manufacturing operations have further hampered economic growth and upended the global semiconductor industry and created a major chip shortage, affecting automobiles, computers, and other industries worldwide. This shortage comes with an opportunity for investments and the emergence of new players in the semiconductor industry.



Smartphones applications in the consumer/enterprise electronics segment to account for the largest market share in MMIC market during the forecast period



The market for smartphones is growing rapidly and is expected to show significant growth over the coming years owing to the rising trend of e-Commerce and m-Commerce, particularly among the working population. Growing Internet penetration, increasing marketing activities by smartphone vendors, and rising subscriptions in social media are some of the key factors driving global smartphone sales. The increasing number of smartphones is expected to boost the MMIC market globally.



China to account for the largest share of MMIC market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period



The MMIC market in China holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period as China is a global manufacturing hub with a flourishing electronics industry and one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. It also has the second-largest budget for R&D activities in the world and invests ~2% of its GDP in R&D activities. The increase in industrial automation in China and "Made in China 2025" initiative, started by the Chinese government in 2015is fueling the demand for microwave devices in the country.



US to account for the largest share of MMIC market in North America during the forecast period



The MMIC market in the US holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of top MMIC manufacturers such as Analog Devices (US), MACOM (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), and Qorvo (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Major Opportunities in Mmic Market

4.2 Mmic Market, by Material Type

4.3 Mmic Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country

4.4 Mmic Market, by Country

4.5 Mmic Market, by Component

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Mmics from Smartphone Industry

5.2.1.2 Surging Adoption of E Frequency Band to Meet Increasing Bandwidth Requirements of Cellular and Wireless Networks

5.2.1.3 Increasing Defense Spending by Countries to Upgrade Their Defense Inventories

5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Next-Generation Warfare Techniques

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development Costs of MMICs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evolution of 5G Technology

5.2.3.2 Increase in Number of Space Programs Worldwide

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Designing Robust MMICs

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer'S Business

5.3.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Mmic Manufacturers

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.4.1 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Trade Analysis and Tariff Analysis

5.10 Key Conferences and Events During 2022-2023

5.11 Regulatory Landscape

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6 Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power Amplifiers

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Military and Advanced Communication Systems to Boost Market Growth

6.3 Low-Noise Amplifiers

6.3.1 Surging Demand from Smartphone Industry to Drive Market Growth

6.4 Attenuators

6.4.1 Attenuators are Ideal for High-Frequency and Broadband Communication

6.5 Switches

6.5.1 Low Insertion Loss and High Port-To-Port Isolation Features Fuel Demand for Switches

6.6 Phase Shifters

6.6.1 Phase Shifters are Designed with Low Phase Errors and Insertion Losses

6.7 Mixers

6.7.1 Mixers Offer Best-In-Class Isolation and Conversion Losses with Low Input Power

6.8 Voltage-Controlled Oscillators

6.8.1 Ease of Integration with Other Receiver and Transmitter Functions to Surge Demand for Vco

6.9 Frequency Multipliers

6.9.1 Market for Frequency Multipliers in Asia-Pacific Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7 Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gallium Arsenide

7.2.1 Useful at Ultra-High Radio Frequencies and in Electronic Switching Applications

7.3 Indium Phosphide

7.3.1 High Gain and Breakdown Voltage Result in Increased Efficiency of Mmic Made of Indium Phosphide

7.4 Indium Gallium Phosphide

7.4.1 Widely Used in High-Power and High-Frequency Electronics

7.5 Silicon Germanium

7.5.1 Enables Development of Improved Speed-Power Products Using High-Performance Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors

7.6 Gallium Nitride

7.6.1 Offers High Input Power Survivability of 40 Dbm, Eliminating Requirement for Power Limiter in Broadband Communication

8 Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor

8.2.1 High Transit Frequency Provided by Mesfet is Useful in Superior Microwave Circuits

8.3 High Electron Mobility Transistor

8.3.1 High Gain and Low Loss at High Frequencies are Few Characteristic Advantages of Hemt

8.4 Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

8.4.1 Low-Noise and Low-Switching Capabilities at Very High Frequencies Result in Increased Adoption of Phemt

8.5 Enhancement-Mode Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

8.5.1 E-Phemts Provide Combination of High Gain, Low Noise, and Wide Dynamic Range in High-Linearity Mmic Applications

8.6 Metamorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

8.6.1 Mhemt Offers Large Wafer Size, Increased Reproducibility, and Improved Established Packaging

8.7 Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor

8.7.1 Hbt is Mainly Used in Applications That Require High Power Efficiency

8.8 Metal-Oxide Semiconductor

8.8.1 Mos Offers Highly Efficient Transmission and Reception of Signals, Low Power Dissipation, and High Noise Margins

9 Monolithic Microwave Ic Market, by Frequency Band

9.1 Introduction

9.2 L Band (1-2 Ghz)

9.2.1 Processing in L Band is Less Complex and Requires Low-Cost Rf Equipment

9.3 S Band (2-4 Ghz)

9.3.1 S Band is Mainly Used for Earth to Space Communication

9.4 C Band (4-8 Ghz)

9.4.1 C Band Offers Low-Cost Bandwidth and is Less Affected by Heavy Rains

9.5 X Band (8-12 Ghz)

9.5.1 X Band is Highly Sensitive and Capable of Detecting Small Particles

9.6 Ku Band (12-18 Ghz)

9.6.1 this Band is Cost-Effective and Easy to Use as It Can be Accessed Through Small Satellite Dish and Consumes Less Power

9.7 K Band (18-27 Ghz)

9.7.1 K Band is Mainly Used by Meteorologists, Police, and Law Enforcement Agencies

9.8 Ka Band (26.5-40 Ghz)

9.8.1 5G Deployment in Ka Band by Several Countries Resulted in Increased Demand for Mmic

9.9 V Band (40-75 Ghz)

9.9.1 V Band is Used in Radio Backhaul Solutions for Small-Cell Backhauls

9.10 W Band (75-110 Ghz)

9.10.1 W Band Offers Broadband Capabilities and Uncluttered Spectrum for Wide Range of Applications

10 Monolithic Microwave Ic Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer/Enterprise Electronics

10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Fast Data Transfer Rates to Drive Market Growth

10.3 Wireless Communication Infrastructure

10.3.1 Dependence of Microwave Backhauls on Mmic Power Amplifiers to Boost Market Growth

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Growing Trend of Fully Autonomous Vehicles to Accelerate Demand for Mmic in the Automotive Sector

10.5 Aerospace and Defense

10.5.1 Surging Demand for Mmic for Defense Surveillance Activities Along Borders to Enhance Market Growth

10.6 Catv and Wired Broadband

10.6.1 Mmic Offers Reduced Bit Error Rate and Noise Figure to Deliver Highest Quality Videos

10.7 Test and Measurement

10.7.1 Mmic Offers Weight and Performance Advantages Compared to Conventional Discrete Devices

10.8 Others

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

12.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in Mmic Market in 2021

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.6.1 Company Footprint, by Application (19 Companies)

12.6.2 Company Footprint, by Material Type (19 Companies)

12.6.3 Company Footprint, by Region (19 Companies)

12.6.4 Company Product Footprint

12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.7.1 Progressive Company

12.7.2 Responsive Company

12.7.3 Dynamic Company

12.7.4 Starting Block

12.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.8.1 Product Launches/Developments

12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Qorvo, Inc

13.2.2 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

13.2.3 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

13.2.4 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

13.2.5 Analog Devices, Inc.

13.2.6 Infineon Technologies Ag

13.2.7 Win Semiconductors Corp.

13.2.8 United Monolithic Semiconductors (Ums)

13.2.9 Mini-Circuits

13.2.10 Ommic

13.3 Other Players

13.3.1 Microarray Technologies Corporation Limited

13.3.2 Vectrawave

13.3.3 Berex Co., Ltd.

13.3.4 Arralis

13.3.5 on Semiconductor Corporation (Onsemi)

13.3.6 Wolfspeed, Inc.

13.3.7 Microwave Technology, Inc. (Mwt)

13.3.8 Asb Inc.

13.3.9 Texas Instruments

13.3.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.3.11 Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation

13.3.12 STMicroelectronics

13.3.13 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

13.3.15 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14 Appendix

