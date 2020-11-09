Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Industry
Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 09, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hand Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$963 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrosurgical Generators (ESU) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $516 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$516 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$409.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Return Electrode Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Return Electrode segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$267.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$344.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$256.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Bovie Medical Corporation
- BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- ConMed Corporation
- Encision, Inc.
- ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH
- Ethicon US LLC
- Medtronic PLC
- Meyer-Haake GmbH Medical Innovations
- Olympus Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Monopolar Electrosurgery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hand Instruments (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hand Instruments (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hand Instruments (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Electrosurgical Generators (ESU) (Product Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 8: Electrosurgical Generators (ESU) (Product Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Electrosurgical Generators (ESU) (Product Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Return Electrode (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Return Electrode (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Return Electrode (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Accessories (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Accessories (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Accessories (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Monopolar Electrosurgery Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 17: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 18: United States Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 21: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 32: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Monopolar Electrosurgery
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 47: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 54: Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
