Global Monorail Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monorail Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$905.7 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 2.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Straddle, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Straddle will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$198.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Straddle will reach a market size of US$275.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$228.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aerobus International, Inc. (USA); Bombardier, Inc. (Canada); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); INTAMIN Bahntechnik und Betriebs-mbH & Co KG (Germany); Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan); Siemens AG (Germany); The Urbanaut® Company, Inc. (USA)

MONORAIL SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Monorail Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Straddle (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025

Suspended (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025

Electric (Propulsion Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Monorail Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Monorail Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Monorail Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Straddle (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Straddle (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Straddle (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Suspended (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Suspended (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Suspended (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Electric (Propulsion Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Electric (Propulsion Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Electric (Propulsion Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Maglev (Propulsion Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Monorail Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Straddle (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players

in the US for 2019 & 2025

Suspended (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Electric (Propulsion Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Monorail Systems Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Monorail Systems Market in the United States by

Propulsion Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Monorail Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Monorail Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 29: Monorail Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for

the period 2018-2025

Table 32: Monorail Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Monorail Systems Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Monorail Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Straddle (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019

& 2025

Suspended (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Electric (Propulsion Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in

%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 40: European Monorail Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Monorail Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European Monorail Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 44: Monorail Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Monorail Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Monorail Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: French Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Monorail Systems Market in France by Propulsion Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Monorail Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: German Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Monorail Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Monorail Systems Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Italian Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Monorail Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 68: Monorail Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: United Kingdom Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Monorail Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion

Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Monorail Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Spanish Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 75: Monorail Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Spanish Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Monorail Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Monorail Systems Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 81: Russian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Russian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Monorail Systems Market in Russia by Propulsion Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Propulsion

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis

by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Monorail Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Australian Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Australian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Monorail Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 106: Indian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Indian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 108: Monorail Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Indian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by

Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Monorail Systems Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Monorail Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: South Korean Monorail Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Monorail Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Monorail Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monorail Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 119: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monorail Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share

Analysis by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 125: Monorail Systems Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Monorail Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Monorail Systems Market by

Propulsion Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Monorail Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Monorail Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 139: Monorail Systems Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Brazilian Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Brazilian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Monorail Systems Market in Brazil by Propulsion

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 145: Monorail Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Mexican Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Mexican Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Monorail Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 155: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by

Propulsion Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 158: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 159: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: The Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market by

Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 167: Monorail Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Iranian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Iranian Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for

the period 2018-2025

Table 170: Monorail Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 173: Monorail Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Monorail Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Monorail Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: United Arab Emirates Monorail Systems Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Monorail Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Monorail Systems Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 196: African Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Monorail Systems Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 198: African Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: African Monorail Systems Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Monorail Systems Market in Africa by Propulsion

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

AEROBUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BOMBARDIER

HITACHI LTD.

INTAMIN BAHNTECHNIK UND BETRIEBS-MBH & CO KG

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

SIEMENS AG

THE URBANAUT® COMPANY

V. CURATED RESEARCH

