Global Monorail Systems Industry
Dec 17, 2019, 09:20 ET
Monorail Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.9%. Straddle, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.2 Billion by the year 2025, Straddle will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Straddle will reach a market size of US$253.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$284.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aerobus International, Inc.; Bombardier, Inc.; Hitachi Ltd.; INTAMIN Bahntechnik und Betriebs-mbH & Co KG; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Siemens AG; The Urbanaut Company, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Monorail Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Monorail Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Monorail Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Monorail Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Straddle (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Straddle (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Straddle (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Suspended (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Suspended (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Suspended (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electric (Propulsion Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Electric (Propulsion Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Electric (Propulsion Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Maglev (Propulsion Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Maglev (Propulsion Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Monorail Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Monorail Systems Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Monorail Systems Market in the United States by
Propulsion Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 24: Monorail Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Monorail Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 29: Monorail Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Monorail Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Monorail Systems Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Monorail Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 40: European Monorail Systems Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Monorail Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: European Monorail Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 44: Monorail Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Monorail Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Monorail Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Monorail Systems Market in France by Propulsion Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Monorail Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Monorail Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Monorail Systems Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Monorail Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Monorail Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Monorail Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Monorail Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Monorail Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 75: Monorail Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Monorail Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Monorail Systems Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Monorail Systems Market in Russia by Propulsion Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Monorail Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Propulsion
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis
by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Monorail Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Monorail Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Monorail Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Monorail Systems Historic Market Review by
Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Monorail Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Monorail Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Monorail Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Monorail Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Monorail Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monorail Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Monorail Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Monorail Systems Market Share
Analysis by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 125: Monorail Systems Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Monorail Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Monorail Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Monorail Systems Market by
Propulsion Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Monorail Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Monorail Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Monorail Systems Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Monorail Systems Market in Brazil by Propulsion
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Monorail Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Monorail Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Monorail Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 155: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by
Propulsion Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 158: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Monorail Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market by
Propulsion Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Monorail Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Propulsion Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 167: Monorail Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Market for Monorail Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Monorail Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Monorail Systems Market Share Analysis by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 173: Monorail Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Monorail Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Propulsion Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Monorail Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Monorail Systems Market by Propulsion
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Monorail Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Monorail Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Monorail Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Monorail Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Monorail Systems Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Monorail Systems Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Propulsion Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Monorail Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Monorail Systems Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Monorail Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Propulsion Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Monorail Systems Market in Africa by Propulsion
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Monorail Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Propulsion Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
