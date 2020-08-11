Global More Electric Aircraft Market: Focus on System, Application, and Aircraft Type - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025 (Includes COVID-19 Impact)

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The Global More Electric Aircraft Market Anticipated to be $21.50 Billion by 2025



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the more electric aircraft during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global more electric aircraft market?

• Who are the key players in the global more electric aircraft market?

• What is the estimated revenue generated by the more electric aircraft market by segments (system, application, and aircraft type) in 2019, and what will be the estimates by 2025?

• What are the industry trends in the global more electric aircraft market?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to enhance more electric aircraft?

• What are the major opportunities that the more electric aircraft stakeholders foresee?



Global More Electric Aircraft Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The Global More Electric Aircraft Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.84% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America is expected to dominate the global more electric aircraft market with an estimated share of 34.66% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the more electric aircraft market. The U.S. has a presence of major more electric aircraft system and technology providers such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (previously UTC), GE Aviation, Astronics, and Honeywell International.



The global more electric aircraft market is gaining widespread importance owing to increasing efforts from companies such as major OEMs and aircraft system providers as well as their increasing investment for developing enhanced technological systems that support the more electric aircraft trend. Moreover, the development of technologies such as hybrid or electric propulsion, development of light, efficient, high power density generators and motors, and high-density battery for capacity are some of the factors that may propel the market growth.



Scope of the More Electric Aircraft Market



The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the more electric aircraft market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.



Global More Electric Aircraft Market Segmentation



The more electric aircraft market is further segmented on the basis of system, application, aircraft type, and region.While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.



The report analyzes different applications that include power generation management, passenger comfort, air pressurization and conditioning, configuration management, and flight controls and operations. In the aircraft type segment, the market is segmented into commercial aviation, military aviation, and helicopters.



The more electric aircraft market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided in the market study.



Key Companies in the Global More Electric Aircraft Market



The key market players in the global more electric aircraft market include Boeing, Thales, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (previously UTC), TTTech Computertechnik AG, Safran, Lockheed Martin, Rolls Royce, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Honeywell International, Inc., GE Aviation, Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Bombardier, Astronics, and Airbus, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa



