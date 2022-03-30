Global Mortuary Cabinets Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Affordable Funeral Supply, ALVO, AnatHomic Solutions, Angelantoni Life Science, Bally Refrigeration Boxes, Barber Medical, & Blue Star

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mortuary Cabinets Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mortuary cabinets market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.92% during 2022-2027.



The growing number of deaths worldwide contributes to industry growth. In addition, increasing awareness for adopting mortuary cabinets and rising demand for research related to cancer and forensic science are also driving the market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mortuary equipment such as mortuary cabinets or chambers to store dead bodies has also witnessed a high shortage.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The global mortuary cabinets market by type is segmented into multiple bodies and single body. Multiple bodies expect to observe the highest incremental growth of $55.15 million during the forecast period.

There are two types of mortuary cabinets based on temperatures - negative and positive temperature mortuary cabinets. The negative mortuary cabinets is likely to observe the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global mortuary cabinets market during the forecast period.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Players dominating the global mortuary cabinets include Affordable Funeral Supply, ALVO, AnatHomic Solutions, Angelantoni Life Science, Bally Refrigeration Boxes, Barber Medical, Bionics Scientific Technologies, Blue Star, and many others.

In addition, less stringent government regulations, availability of raw materials, and cooling systems are helping these vendors in the manufacture of mortuary cabinets.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

The rising trend of organ & body donations

Advancement of post-mortem imaging methods

Growing need for oversized mortuary cabinets

