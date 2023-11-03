Global Mosquito Repellent Market Surges to $6.6 Billion by 2028: Growing Concerns Over Mosquito-Borne Diseases Propel Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mosquito Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mosquito repellent market is on the rise, with a market size of US$ 4.7 billion in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 6.6 billion by 2028. This growth is projected to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the period 2023-2028.

The Fight Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Mosquito repellent products are chemical substances applied to the skin, clothes, or other surfaces to prevent mosquito bites. These products are available in various forms such as aerosols, creams, sticks, repellent fabrics, pump sprays, and liquids, providing protection against mosquito bites and the associated skin eruptions and rashes.

The market for mosquito repellents is witnessing a surge due to the increase in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Rising health awareness among consumers is also driving the demand for mosquito repellents globally. Moreover, the globalization of markets and improved living standards, especially in emerging economies like India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, and others, are supporting market growth. Consumers' growing preference for natural and organic products has led to the introduction of mosquito repellents containing ingredients such as thyme oil, neem oil, citronella oil, and lemon eucalyptus oil.

Key Market Segmentation

The global mosquito repellent market is segmented based on product type, ingredients type, and distribution channel:

By Product Type:

Coils

Mats

Cream

Oils

Vaporizer

Others

By Ingredients Type:

Natural Ingredients

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Citronella

Others

Synthetic Ingredients

DEET

Permethrin

Picaridin

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global mosquito repellent market include 3M Company, New Avon Company, Clariant International Ltd., Coghlan's Ltd., Dabur International Limited, Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd., PIC Corporation, Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co., Ltd., Quantum Health, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Van Aroma, and Vertellus Holdings LLC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global mosquito repellent market performed, and what is its growth potential in the coming years? Which regions are the key markets for mosquito repellents? What impact has COVID-19 had on the global mosquito repellent market? What are the key product types driving market growth? What are the ingredients types preferred by consumers in mosquito repellents? How are mosquito repellents distributed, and which channels are gaining prominence? What are the factors driving and challenging market growth? Who are the key players in the global mosquito repellent industry, and how competitive is the market?

