Global Mosquito Repellent Market Surges to $6.6 Billion by 2028: Growing Concerns Over Mosquito-Borne Diseases Propel Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mosquito Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mosquito repellent market is on the rise, with a market size of US$ 4.7 billion in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 6.6 billion by 2028. This growth is projected to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the period 2023-2028.

The Fight Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Mosquito repellent products are chemical substances applied to the skin, clothes, or other surfaces to prevent mosquito bites. These products are available in various forms such as aerosols, creams, sticks, repellent fabrics, pump sprays, and liquids, providing protection against mosquito bites and the associated skin eruptions and rashes.

The market for mosquito repellents is witnessing a surge due to the increase in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Rising health awareness among consumers is also driving the demand for mosquito repellents globally. Moreover, the globalization of markets and improved living standards, especially in emerging economies like India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, and others, are supporting market growth. Consumers' growing preference for natural and organic products has led to the introduction of mosquito repellents containing ingredients such as thyme oil, neem oil, citronella oil, and lemon eucalyptus oil.

Key Market Segmentation

The global mosquito repellent market is segmented based on product type, ingredients type, and distribution channel:

By Product Type:

  • Coils
  • Mats
  • Cream
  • Oils
  • Vaporizer
  • Others

By Ingredients Type:

Natural Ingredients

  • Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus
  • Citronella
  • Others

Synthetic Ingredients

  • DEET
  • Permethrin
  • Picaridin
  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Convenience Stores
  • Departmental Stores
  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Online
  • Others

By Region:

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global mosquito repellent market include 3M Company, New Avon Company, Clariant International Ltd., Coghlan's Ltd., Dabur International Limited, Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd., PIC Corporation, Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co., Ltd., Quantum Health, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Van Aroma, and Vertellus Holdings LLC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  1. How has the global mosquito repellent market performed, and what is its growth potential in the coming years?
  2. Which regions are the key markets for mosquito repellents?
  3. What impact has COVID-19 had on the global mosquito repellent market?
  4. What are the key product types driving market growth?
  5. What are the ingredients types preferred by consumers in mosquito repellents?
  6. How are mosquito repellents distributed, and which channels are gaining prominence?
  7. What are the factors driving and challenging market growth?
  8. Who are the key players in the global mosquito repellent industry, and how competitive is the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvrddp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Technological Advancements in OLED Microdisplays Propel Market Growth, Fueled by High-Resolution and Miniaturization Trends

Technological Advancements in OLED Microdisplays Propel Market Growth, Fueled by High-Resolution and Miniaturization Trends

The "OLED Microdisplay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
M-Commerce Revolutionizes Retailing and Payments: Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Digital Wallets Propel Market to Unprecedented Growth

M-Commerce Revolutionizes Retailing and Payments: Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Digital Wallets Propel Market to Unprecedented Growth

The "Mobile Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.