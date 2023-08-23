Global Mother and Child Healthcare Market to 2030: Growing Adoption of Mother and Child Healthcare Services Fuels the Sector

23 Aug, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mother and Child Healthcare Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mother and child healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.6% during 2023-2030.
This report on global mother and child healthcare market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global mother and child healthcare market by segmenting the market based on product, services, maternal age, location, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mother and child healthcare market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
- Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Institutes
- Cloudnine Hospital
- Jorvi Hospital
- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre
- Riley Hospital
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Mother and Child Healthcare Services
- Rising Maternal Deaths around the World
Challenges
- Problem of Services in the Remote Areas
- Growing Shortage of Prenatal Care
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Nifty Feeding Cup
- CarePlus Preterm Wrap
- MamaBreast Breastfeeding Simulator
- Fetal Heart Rate Monitor
- Others
by Services
- Pre-Natal Services
- Birthing Services
- Post-Natal Services
- Fertility Services
by Maternal Age
- Under 20 Years
- 21 to 30 Years
- 31 to 38 Years
- 39 and above Years
by Location
- Hospitals
- Nursing Homes and Clinics
- In-home Services
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
