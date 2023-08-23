Global Mother and Child Healthcare Market to 2030: Growing Adoption of Mother and Child Healthcare Services Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mother and Child Healthcare Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mother and child healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.6% during 2023-2030.

This report on global mother and child healthcare market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global mother and child healthcare market by segmenting the market based on product, services, maternal age, location, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the mother and child healthcare market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Carle Foundation Hospital

Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital

- Christiana Hospital Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Institutes

Cloudnine Hospital

Jorvi Hospital

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

Riley Hospital

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Mother and Child Healthcare Services

Rising Maternal Deaths around the World

Challenges

Problem of Services in the Remote Areas

Growing Shortage of Prenatal Care

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Nifty Feeding Cup

CarePlus Preterm Wrap

MamaBreast Breastfeeding Simulator

Fetal Heart Rate Monitor

Others

by Services

Pre-Natal Services

Birthing Services

Post-Natal Services

Fertility Services

by Maternal Age

Under 20 Years

21 to 30 Years

31 to 38 Years

39 and above Years

by Location

Hospitals

Nursing Homes and Clinics

In-home Services

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vutv57

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets