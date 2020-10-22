Global Motion Control Industry
Global Motion Control Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2027
Oct 22, 2020, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Motion Control estimated at US$18.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. AC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799181/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Motion Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Motion Controllers Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Motion Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 393-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Altra Industrial Motion Corporation
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Dover Motion
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Kollmorgen Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Moog, Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799181/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motion Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motion Control Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Motion Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Motion Control Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: AC Motors (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: AC Motors (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: AC Motors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Motors (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Motors (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Motors (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Motion Controllers (Component) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Motion Controllers (Component) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Motion Controllers (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: AC Drives (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: AC Drives (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: AC Drives (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Electronic Drives (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Electronic Drives (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Electronic Drives (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Packaging (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Packaging (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Packaging (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Material Handling (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Material Handling (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Material Handling (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Metal Fabrication (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Metal Fabrication (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Metal Fabrication (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Assembly/Disassembly (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Assembly/Disassembly (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Assembly/Disassembly (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Metal and Machinery Manufacturing (End-use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 35: Metal and Machinery Manufacturing (End-use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Metal and Machinery Manufacturing (End-use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: Semiconductor and Electronics (End-use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Semiconductor and Electronics (End-use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 39: Semiconductor and Electronics (End-use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Automotive (End-use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Automotive (End-use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Automotive (End-use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Food and Beverages (End-use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Food and Beverages (End-use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Food and Beverages (End-use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Other End-uses (End-use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Other End-uses (End-use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 48: Other End-uses (End-use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motion Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: United States Motion Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Motion Control Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Motion Control Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Motion Control Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Motion Control Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Motion Control Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United States Motion Control Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Motion Control Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: Motion Control Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canadian Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Canadian Motion Control Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Motion Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Canadian Motion Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Motion Control Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 63: Canadian Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Canadian Motion Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Motion Control Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-use for
2012-2019
Table 66: Canadian Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Motion Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Motion Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motion
Control in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Japanese Motion Control Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Motion Control Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motion
Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Japanese Motion Control Market in US$ Million by
End-use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Motion Control Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 76: Chinese Motion Control Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Motion Control Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Motion Control Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Demand for Motion Control in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Motion Control Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Chinese Demand for Motion Control in US$ Million by
End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Motion Control Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motion Control Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 85: European Motion Control Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Motion Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Motion Control Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 89: Motion Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Motion Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Motion Control Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Motion Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Motion Control Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: European Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 97: Motion Control Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: French Motion Control Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Motion Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: French Motion Control Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Motion Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Motion Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-use: 2020-2027
Table 104: French Motion Control Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Motion Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Motion Control Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Motion Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 108: German Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Motion Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: German Motion Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Motion Control Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: German Motion Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 115: Italian Motion Control Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Motion Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 117: Italian Motion Control Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Italian Demand for Motion Control in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Motion Control Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Italian Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Italian Demand for Motion Control in US$ Million by
End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Motion Control Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Italian Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Motion Control: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Motion Control Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: United Kingdom Motion Control Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motion Control in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: United Kingdom Motion Control Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Motion Control Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motion Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: United Kingdom Motion Control Market in US$ Million
by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Motion Control Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 133: Spanish Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Spanish Motion Control Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 135: Motion Control Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Spanish Motion Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Motion Control Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 138: Spanish Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Spanish Motion Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Motion Control Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-use for
2012-2019
Table 141: Spanish Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 142: Russian Motion Control Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Motion Control Market in Russia by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 144: Russian Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Russian Motion Control Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Motion Control Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 147: Motion Control Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Russian Motion Control Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Motion Control Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 150: Motion Control Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 151: Rest of Europe Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 152: Motion Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Motion Control Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Europe Motion Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Motion Control Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Europe Motion Control Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Europe Motion Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Motion Control Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Europe Motion Control Market Share Analysis
by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 160: Asia-Pacific Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Motion Control Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Motion Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Motion Control Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Motion Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Motion Control Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Motion Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Motion Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-use: 2020-2027
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Motion Control Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Motion Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 172: Motion Control Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Australian Motion Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 174: Australian Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Motion Control Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Australian Motion Control Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Motion Control Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Australian Motion Control Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 181: Indian Motion Control Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Indian Motion Control Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: Motion Control Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Indian Motion Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Motion Control Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 186: Indian Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Indian Motion Control Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Motion Control Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-use for
2012-2019
Table 189: Indian Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 190: Motion Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: South Korean Motion Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 192: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Motion Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: South Korean Motion Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Motion Control Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 197: South Korean Motion Control Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Motion Control:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Motion Control Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motion Control Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Motion Control in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motion Control Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Motion Control Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Motion Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motion Control Market in US$
Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Motion Control Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 208: Latin American Motion Control Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 209: Motion Control Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Motion Control Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Latin American Motion Control Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Motion Control Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 213: Latin American Motion Control Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 214: Latin American Demand for Motion Control in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Motion Control Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Latin American Motion Control Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Latin American Demand for Motion Control in US$
Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Motion Control Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 219: Latin American Motion Control Market Share Breakdown
by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 220: Argentinean Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 221: Motion Control Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 222: Argentinean Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Argentinean Motion Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 224: Motion Control Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 225: Argentinean Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Argentinean Motion Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-use: 2020-2027
Table 227: Motion Control Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 228: Argentinean Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 229: Motion Control Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 230: Brazilian Motion Control Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 231: Brazilian Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Motion Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 233: Brazilian Motion Control Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Brazilian Motion Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 235: Motion Control Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-use: 2020-2027
Table 236: Brazilian Motion Control Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 237: Brazilian Motion Control Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 238: Motion Control Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 239: Mexican Motion Control Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 240: Mexican Motion Control Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Motion Control Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 242: Mexican Motion Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 243: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Motion Control Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 245: Mexican Motion Control Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-use: 2012-2019
Table 246: Motion Control Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Motion Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 248: Motion Control Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 249: Rest of Latin America Motion Control Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Rest of Latin America Motion Control Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Motion Control Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 252: Motion Control Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Rest of Latin America Motion Control Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: Motion Control Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 255: Motion Control Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 256: The Middle East Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 257: Motion Control Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 258: The Middle East Motion Control Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 259: The Middle East Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 260: The Middle East Motion Control Historic Market by
Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 261: Motion Control Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 262: The Middle East Motion Control Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 263: Motion Control Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 264: The Middle East Motion Control Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: The Middle East Motion Control Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 266: Motion Control Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-use for 2012-2019
Table 267: The Middle East Motion Control Market Share Analysis
by End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 268: Iranian Market for Motion Control: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 269: Motion Control Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 270: Iranian Motion Control Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 271: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motion
Control in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 272: Iranian Motion Control Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 273: Motion Control Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 274: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motion
Control in US$ Million by End-use: 2020 to 2027
Table 275: Iranian Motion Control Market in US$ Million by
End-use: 2012-2019
Table 276: Motion Control Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 277: Israeli Motion Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 278: Motion Control Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799181/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker